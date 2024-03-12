The Fortnite map only seems to get bigger, so it’s important to know where to land to get the best loot. Of course, the easiest way to get a great loadout is by opening chests. Here’s a map of the chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite Chest Map: Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Chest Spawn Locations

When you load into Season 2 for the first time, you’ll notice that there are some new spots on the map, including Brawler’s Battleground, Grim Gate, Restored Reels, Mount Olympus, and The Underworld. Those last two are especially important because they house new types of chests that will drop mythic items for players to use. With that out of the way, here’s the chest map and spawn locations for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 via Fortnite.gg:

The big spot right now is Mount Olympus, as it allows players to loot plenty of chests and houses the new Olympus Chests, which guarantee a special item. However, there are a few overlooked spots that can provide players with the loadout they need to earn a Victory Royale.

Fencing Fields is still the powerhouse it was in Season 1, but it’s dangerous, to say the least. That’s why spots like Classy Courts and Snooty Steppes are the ones to his if you want to find your footing before launching into combat. The only downside to not landing in one of the Greek-themed locations is missing out on the mythics, which have been causing all sorts of problems for players who face them in battle.

And that’s the Fortnite chest map and spawn locations for Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.