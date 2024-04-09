Category:
Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Diving its way to a console nearby
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 9, 2024 04:05 pm
The deep-sea restaurant simulator game has already swum from PCs to Nintendo Switch and is now headed for PlayStation consoles. But will we see Dave the Diver hitting Xbox Game Pass anytime soon?

Is Dave the Diver Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

As of now, there has been no confirmation that Dave the Diver will be made available on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, the game isn’t even available on or confirmed for Xbox at all. You can start your own sushi restaurant on any other modern platform right now, but not Xbox. At least for now.

Developer MINTROCKET has not yet made any announcements about an Xbox port, but nor has the possibility been ruled out. The PlayStation port was announced half a year after the game’s debut, so it’s possible that the developer is focusing on bringing it to one platform at a time. The sushi restaurant/deep sea exploration game has received nothing but praise since release, so the more platforms you can play it on, the better.

Dave the Diver Xbox Game Pass Restaurant
Image via Mintrocket

And MINTROCKET would definitely have the means to do it if they want to. Despite widely being thought of as an indie game, the developer is owned by Nexus, making the title far from a typical indie. But Dave the Diver still receives consistent patches and updates, so a new port might demand too much. MINTROCKET also seems to be more interested in planning new content for the game itself.

The upcoming Godzilla DLC brings the kaiju’s might to our screens, while Dave puts its meat on our plates. All released versions will receive this update in May, so we’re unlikely to get any other major announcements until after that. Dave the Diver would greatly benefit from a Game Pass release, but we’re not sure if this is currently planned. All that’s left is to wait and hope for the best. While feasting on some delicious giant lizard monster meat, of course.

