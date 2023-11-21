Is Deep Breath Good in Warcraft Rumble?

The Deep Breath spell can be frustrating to upgrade due to the gacha-ness of Warcraft Rumble, but it’s definitely worth all the headache. Here’s a breakdown of Deep Breath and whether the spell is good in Warcraft Rumble.

Is Deep Breath Any Good in Warcraft Rumble?

Even though its range is limited, Deep Breath is one of the best spells in Warcraft Rumble for managing lane control and pumping out impressive damage against enemies.

Once into play, Deep Breath will fire a line of elemental damage. Additionally, it’s strong against Armored enemies. Deep Breath is a very straightforward zone-controlling spell if you’re ever in a bind and is a good choice for most decks without substantial AoE power. That said, you must spend four Gold to place the Mini on the field, so be mindful of how you spend your Gold during a match.

How to Get Deep Breath in Warcraft Rumble

After beating Onyxia in Warcraft Rumble, you’ll receive the Deep Breath spell as a reward. The mission to battle against Onyxia, the game’s first raid boss, is within Onyxia’s Lair on the world map. The fight will be super challenging without a strong deck of high-level Minis, so consider grinding out levels and buying Talents at the GRID shop before braving this mission.

Funnily enough, Onyxia will use the Deep Breath spell against your army as you push closer to the raid boss. Deep Breath is the primary reason players fail at defeating her since it’s possible for the spell to wipe out your army. Onyxia’s reputation as one of the hardest bosses in Warcraft Rumble shouldn’t be taken lightly, so come with your A-game.

All Talents for Deep Breath

If you come out on top against Onyxia and get Deep Breath, you’ve earned quite the addition to your deck. The following is a list of all the Talents you can buy from the GRID for Deep Breath:

Attunement : Allies caught in the effect gain Resist

: Allies caught in the effect gain Resist Melting Point : Damaging Armored enemies remove their Armor.

: Damaging Armored enemies remove their Armor. Double Dragon: Cast a second wave in the opposite direction.

Of the three Talents, Double Dragon is the best one by far. Basically, it’s like gaining access to two Deep Breath spells. With it, you can burn down mobs in multiple directions if you’re overwhelmed. A level-capped Deep Breath will benefit the most from this Talent since its output will be much higher, and the damage down both directions will be consistent.

However, an issue you’ll run into while buying Talents for Deep Breath is that they hardly show up on the GRID shop, so it might take a long time before you can even use Double Dragon.