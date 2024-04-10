Is House Flipper 2 Console Performance Good? Answered

While House Flipper 2 may not be the most graphically intensive game available, the performance of the original game left some fans wanting more. Does this sequel improve on the general game feel, or are you going to be feeling motion-sick?

Does House Flipper 2 Run Well on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5?

Image by Frozen District

Much to my surprise after testing on both Xbox Series X & S, I’m happy to say that House Flipper 2 runs at a wonderful 60FPS on both consoles. This genuinely surprised me, as I expected the Xbox Series S version to be capped at 30FPS.

After exploring the first home and taking on the first mission, I was pleasantly surprised at how smoothly everything ran. While the image quality may not be as crisp on the Xbox Series S version as its more powerful counterpart, the steady framerate was already a massive improvement over the first game, which didn’t run great unless you turned on the dedicated fidelity mode.

While I have not had the opportunity to test out how well the game runs on the PlayStation family of consoles, I would be safe to assume that it runs just as well as it does on the Xbox Series X with a steady 60FPS. I’ve only encountered a small drop once or twice while playing since release — the same thing could not be said about the original House Flipper experience on console.

House Flipper 2 is a great game to relax with, and I’m happy to see that it’s running great on every console it’s available on. House flipping fans don’t need to fight a wavy framerate while trying to lay down the perfect set of furniture in their homes. Now, let’s hope it stays this way when multiplayer finally becomes available.

And that’s whether House Flipper 2 console performance is good.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

