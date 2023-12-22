In the absence of Bloodborne, soulslike RPG Lies of P has filled the void. Currently, you can play this title on various platforms, but is Lies of P available on PlayStation, too?

Is Lies of P on PlayStation?

As of September 19, 2023, you can purchase Lies of P on PlayStation 4 and 5. During the holiday season, the RPG is running a 20% discount until January 6, 2024, so you could scoop it now for a bargain. As of this article’s writing, there is a Standard version of Lies of P with the base game, plus a Deluxe Edition including The Great Venigni’s Signature Coat, Glasses, and a Cosmetic Mask to style up the main character’s costume in-game.

For PS5 subscribers to the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus, you could also stream Lies of P to try it out before deciding whether to buy it.

Is Lies of P Co-Op?

Whether on PlayStation or PC, Lies of P doesn’t feature a co-op or multiplayer mode. While the game does pull a lot of inspiration from the FromSoftware library, it derives most from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in this case. Lies of P centers around a main character with a complex significance to the world’s lore, so it would be odd to make it playable with friends.

Developer Neowiz Games hasn’t suggested post-launch whether co-op or multiplayer would become available anytime soon. That said, gamers are holding out for a modder to make this a reality sometime down the line for Lies of P on PC, but I wouldn’t hold out for anything official on PlayStation platforms.

How Hard Is Lies of P?

The difficulty of Lies of P will be subjective, just like any other soulslike on the market. It’s definitely not an easy game to step into, and compared to others within the genre, it sits somewhere between Bloodborne and Sekiro difficulty.

Blocking, dodging, and timing your button inputs matter due to the wild pacing of enemy attacks. Naturally, you’re expected to die many times to learn and repeat the process to become a master, so if you’re not afraid of failure, Lies of P will present a healthy challenge for you.