Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of a spinoff in the Like a Dragon series (previously known as the Yakuza series) set in feudal Japan. Like games in the series before Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it’s a 3D brawler featuring a character who looks an awful lot like Kazama Kiryu, although it’s not actually him this time. But is Like a Dragon: Ishin on Steam Deck?

Like a Dragon: Ishin Is Steam Deck Verified

The game has indeed been verified by Steam as working on the Steam Deck. That means the game will run on the Deck and be compatible with the Steam Deck’s controller inputs.

This doesn’t guarantee anything about the performance of the game, however. Steam Deck verification doesn’t check that a game will run at high graphics settings, so you may have to turn your settings down.

Previous Yakuza games run well on Steam Deck with medium or low settings; however, Like a Dragon: Ishin is built on Unreal Engine 4, whereas recent games in the series are built on an in-house engine called the Dragon Engine. Expect the game to run differently from Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, although it’s hard to tell how different it will be.

It seems that Like a Dragon: Ishin is on Steam Deck, which is great news for people who have them. Hopefully the next two games in the series, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon 8, will also be Steam Deck Verified.