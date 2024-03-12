Category:
Is Netflix’s The Gentlemen Getting a Season 2?

Chris McMullen
Mar 12, 2024
A woman in a green suit, Susie Glass, in The Gentlemen.

The Gentlemen has drawn to a close on Netflix, but is that it? That ending isn’t the biggest cliffhanger in the world, but there’s definitely potential for a second season. If you’re wondering whether Netflix’s The Gentlemen is getting a Season 2, here’s the answer.

Is Netflix’s The Gentlemen Getting a Season 2?

A man in a suit and a woman in a red outfit, Eddie and Susie, in The Gentlemen. This image is part of an article about whether Netflix's The Gentlemen is getting a Season 2.

Season 2 of The Gentlemen has not yet been greenlit by Netflix, though creator Guy Ritchie has ideas for where a Season 2 could go. Speaking to Deadline, Miramax head Marc Helwig said, “There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on.”

However, Helwig also added that it would depend on how well the series performed. It might be made by Miramax, but it’s made for Netflix, so it’s the streamer’s call. And Netflix absolutely isn’t beyond just canceling shows. I’m still deeply, deeply bitter about them axing The Santa Clarita Diet.

The series doesn’t end on as obvious a cliffhanger as The Santa Clarita Diet (here’s how the show ends), but it absolutely leaves the door open for more. We still don’t know what Bobby Glass has planned with Stanley Johnson, if anything. And while Eddie’s stance is a turnabout from his position in Episode 1, will that really stick? And will Freddy’s continued mess-ups get him killed?

It’d also depend on whether the stars are willing to come back, assuming a season option wasn’t written into their contracts. And if we do get a second season of The Gentlemen, it won’t be this year and may not even be next year. So, the answer to whether Netflix’s The Gentlemen is getting a Season 2 is that there are story hooks and tentative ideas, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The Gentlemen is streaming now on Netflix.

