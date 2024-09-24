Is PUBG Cross-Platform? Console and PC Compatibility Explained

Crossplay has become a basic requirement for any competitive game, and PUBG is no exception. In most cases, your friends are on different platforms, and crossplay becomes necessary if you want to play together. So, is PUBG cross-platform?

Does PUBG Have Crossplay?

Cross-platform is a functionality that allows players on different systems to play with one another. PUBG does support cross-platform between consoles but not between consoles and PCs This means that players on consoles can team up with other console players regardless of their console. For instance, Xbox and Playstation players can play together.

Cross-platform between PC and consoles in competitive shooter titles has always been a hot debate. There is the matter of balancing issues, as PC players have an advantage over console players – whether it’s the mouse and keyboard or PC being strong performance-wise.

There have been workarounds for this, as seen in games like Fortnite and Overwatch 2. But as of now, PUBG is only limited to cross-play for consoles.

Why PUBG Lacks PC/Console Compatibility

The use of a keyboard and mouse allows for precise aiming and more granular control over movement. Controllers use analog sticks, which provide smooth movement, but that doesn’t give you any advantage. While some may argue over aim assist, the game is more than just aiming.

Plus, there is also the matter of hardware limitations. PCs are objectively better than consoles for competitive gaming, as they produce more framerates and have less input lag.

Is PUBG Mobile Cross-Platform?

After the game’s massive success on Steam and console, a mobile version was released. This is a completely different game, handled by another publisher altogether called Tencent Games. To put it simply, it has no connection to the PC and console versions, being a different game altogether.

That’s pretty much all you need to know about cross-compatibility in PUBG. Sadly, you can’t play with your console friends, but that’s how competitive multiplayer games work.

PUBG is available now.

