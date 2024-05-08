Is Solo Leveling: Arise on Consoles? – PS5, Xbox, Switch

If you’re looking for a fantastic action RPG that you can play on the go, Solo Leveling: Arise is a great option for you. If you’re looking to put the game on the big screen, however, can you play Solo Leveling: Arise on your favorite console?

Is Solo Leveling: Arise on PlayStation, Xbox or Switch?

Image by Netmarble

As of the time of this writing, there are no official plans to bring Solo Leveling: Arise to consoles. While it may have full controller support on all platforms, there has not been a single game that Netmarble has released that has appeared on consoles. Given this track record, it’s a safe bet to guess that a Solo Leveling: Arise console release isn’t coming soon, if ever.

If you’re looking to play on a bigger screen, there is always the option of downloading the PC version of the game. You can even play it on other portable PCs, such as the ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go. With an official Steam release planned for Q3 2024, we can expect proper support for the Steam Deck, as well. This should help alleviate some of the issues for those hoping to play portable, as they would on a Nintendo Switch, for example.

There is still a chance that we could see Solo Leveling: Arise come to consoles, but at the moment, it seems unlikely. While the initial reception to the game is rather hot, we’ll need to see how it performs in the future to see if a console port is in the cards. Seeing games like Tower of Fantasy make their way to the PlayStation family of consoles gives me hope, especially since that seemed like it would be stuck on mobile and PC forever.

Now that you know everything there is to know about console releases, make sure you have the fix for the black screen freeze after completing a mission. It can be bothersome, but we’ve got an easy way to get you back into the game.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

