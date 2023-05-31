Is Street Fighter 6 Coming to Xbox One?

The face-punching, fireball-hurling extravaganza Street Fighter 6 has landed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. That’s great if you own one of those machines, but if you’re gaming on an Xbox One you might feel a little left out. So what’s going on? Is Street Fighter 6 actually coming to Xbox One? We’ve got the answer.

What You Need to Know About the Xbox One Version of Street Fighter 6

It’s not unheard of for the last-gen version of a game to arrive after the new-gen release; just look at Hogwarts Legacy and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. But that’s not what’s happened here, and the fact there’s a PlayStation 4 version of Street Fighter 6 might clue you in. There is no Xbox One version of the game, nor is there likely to be one.

Why Isn’t SF6 Coming to Xbox One?

Developer Capcom hasn’t provided an explanation, though the Resident Evil 4 remake didn’t get an Xbox One release either. It’s been suggested that this is related to the Xbox One’s poor sales in Japan.

Producing an Xbox One version of the game would, as you’d expect, require a significant investment in terms of time, money, and manpower. Capcom likely looked at the potential returns it’d make on an Xbox One version of Street Fighter 6 based on internal data and decided it wasn’t worth it.

But whatever the reason, the answer to if Street Fighter 6 is coming to Xbox One is no.