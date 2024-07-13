Best Albion Cavalry Gun Build in The First Descendant

Compared to other Ultimate Weapons in The First Descendant, the Albion Cavalry Gun gets much less attention. But with the right Modules collected, you can ensure that the weapon has a decent build for any content within the game.

Best Modules for the Albion Cavalry Gun in the First Descendant

The Albion Cavalry Gun is a fairly niche machine gun and it works best with characters that can stun enemies, such as Ajax and Sharen. Once you have your desired character, the Modules you choose should essentially boost how much damage the weapon has when you land those stuns. Below you can find all the Modules needed for the most effective build on this machine gun.

Fire Rate Concentration – Fire Rate +8% and Firearm Critical Hit Damage +6.5%

Slow Art – Firearm ATK +16%, Fire Rate -6%

Fire Priority – Fire ATK +13%, Reload Time Modifier -8%

Hawk-Eye – Accuracy +11%

Weak Point Sight – Weak Point Damage +9%

Rifling Reinforcement – Firearm ATK +12%

Insight Stabilizer – Recoil -8%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1.5%

Weak Point Insight – Weak Point Damage +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1.5%

Two of the most important stats across all the Modules are Firearm ATK and weak point damage. Any time you hit an enemy that is stunned with the Albion Cavalry Gun, the overall ATK increases. So we want to boost that damage modifier as much as we can. After the changes to the ATK on our weapon, we need to focus on the critical rates and recoil.

If you manage to earn a critical hit on a stunned enemy, there is a chance for the effect to be reapplied. For that reason, we have two Modules that increase the critical rate and the damage of those attacks. Mix in some recoil and fire rate modifiers as well and now the weapon is ready for any encounter in the game.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

