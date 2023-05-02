Marvel’s Midnight Suns Canceled on Switch, Storm DLC Revealed with PS4, XB1 Release Date

Publisher 2K and developer Firaxis Entertainment have canceled the Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns months after the game originally launched on PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S. The announcement was made in a blog post on the game’s website but came with no explanation for the cancellation. Instead, the developer simply shared one sentence on the matter: “Note that a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no longer planned.” However, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One versions of Marvel’s Midnight Suns now have a release date of May 11, 2023, which will coincide with the launch of the newly revealed Storm DLC on all platforms.

2K had previously shared that Marvel’s Midnight Suns failed to meet sales expectations. However, the company seems to believe that its launch window may have been to blame and had hope that its sales would improve in the long term. PS4 and Xbox One versions will surely help sales a bit, but Switch players will no longer be able to contribute to those numbers.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns being canceled on Switch comes with the trailer for the final DLC expansion, Blood Storm. It includes X-Men legend Storm as a playable character, bringing with it the same content players have come to expect in previous DLC launches. All previous DLC, which brought Morbius, Venom, and Deadpool to the game as playable characters, will be available for PS4 and Xbox One at launch, too. You can read more about what Blood Storm brings to the table in the summary below:

Expand your adventure with Storm in Blood Storm, the fourth and final post-launch DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Storm can unleash powerful wind and lightning based attacks, bringing with her 10 unique Hero abilities. Plus, enjoy new story missions, a brand new Abbey Upgrade, and some fresh cosmetics for one of the most powerful mutants on the planet!

Hopefully 2K and Firaxis will have more to share about why Marvel’s Midnight Suns was canceled on Switch, but for now, you can see the trailer for the Blood Storm DLC below.