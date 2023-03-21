Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games is continuing its DLC run with The Hunger, which adds Morbius as a playable character for players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. A trailer for the Living Vampire himself debuted today, announcing that DLC owners can jump in to experience Morbius and all of his bonus content starting today. As with the last few trailers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC, this The Hunger video sets up conflict with new upgrades and abilities. This time, however, players will come face to face with Dracula himself. See Morbius team up with unlikely allies in the Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC trailer below.

Those who picked up the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Deadpool and Venom DLC packs will find that The Hunger comes with many of the same goodies. In addition to Morbius’ 11 blood-sucking abilities to use in Firaxis’ creative card-based combat, the add-on content comes with story missions, an Abbey upgrade, and some cosmetics for your new antihero. It all fits right in with publisher 2K’s post-launch content and keeps the story of the vampire threat moving forward.

The Hunger is the third Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC. With players now able to add Morbius, Deadpool, and Venom to an already impressive roster, there is only one piece of story content left for Firaxis to release. Though we don’t know the specifics, we do know that it will add X-Men legend Storm as a playable character. It’s reasonable to assume it will also finally bring an end to the game’s post-launch story and pack in many of the same bonuses we’ve come to expect. If the content rollout so far is anything to go by, the Storm-themed DLC will launch this time next month, so check in for any updates.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is still planned to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but no release date has been set.