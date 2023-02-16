Marvel’s Midnight Suns is adding playable Venom in the Redemption DLC on February 23. Just as with previous DLC, Venom (aka Eddie Brock) will feature 10 unique Hero abilities for players to master. Judging by the Venom announcement trailer, the antihero’s unique story missions will see players seeking redemption from Mephisto as they tear through the vampire army. Those who pick up the add-on content will also be treated to an Abbey upgrade and a new set of cosmetics.

You’ll only have to wait one week to sink your symbiotic teeth into the vampire army. See the playable Venom gameplay and cinematics in the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Redemption trailer below.

Firaxis Games and 2K’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns launched for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S in December 2022, but Venom is only the latest antihero to join the roster. Last month, players were treated to the chimichanga-eating Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, as part of The Good, The Bad, and The Undead DLC. More iconic comic book characters are on the way, too, with Storm and Morbius set to glide into the roster in the future. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of the game will also launch at an unspecified date in the future.