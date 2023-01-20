Marvel’s Midnight Suns has locked in a release date for its Deadpool DLC, The Good, The Bad, and The Undead, bringing the Merc with a Mouth to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on January 26. A trailer for the additional content sets the stage for Marvel’s infamous anti-hero (voiced expertly by Nolan North), and it’s just as tongue-in-cheek as you’d expect. You can see the crayon drawings, a puppet show, fourth wall-breaking jokes, the release date, and Deadpool gameplay in the Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC trailer below.

Deadpool will bring more than lighthearted antics to the battlefield when he joins Firaxis Games’ roster of heroes next week. Players will enjoy new attack and skill cards, as well as new cosmetics and a Food Truck Abbey upgrade. Deadpool is a damage dealer with 10 unique hero abilities to master through the new story missions that the content adds. Basically, The Good, The Bad, and The Undead is just about everything fans of Deadpool and Marvel’s Midnight Suns could want.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launched last month on December 2 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, while PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions will release sometime in the future. The base version of the game has 12 playable characters, including iconic heroes like Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, and Blade. However, season pass holders gain access to four additional heroes. Deadpool is the first of these bonus characters, with the others being Venom, Storm, and Morbius. Stay tuned for a better look at the DLC to come as The Good, The Bad, and The Undead and the rest of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC rolls out.