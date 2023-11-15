Is Teardown on Xbox Game Pass?

After launching on PC, smash-em-up Teardown is now out on console. But what if you want to play it for free? If you’re wondering whether Teardown is on Xbox Game Pass, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Teardown and Xbox Game Pass

Teardown is a ridiculous game, in the best sense of the word. With a wide variety of equipment, you can smash all sorts of buildings up, build your own and have an amazing time. Sure, there’s a time trial element if you choose to engage with that, but its block-by-block destruction is so impressive that’s reason alone to play it. Think Red Faction Guerilla was great? This game takes things to the next level.

However, the game is not on Xbox Game Pass, either on PC or Xbox. If those are your gaming platforms of choice, you’re going to have to buy it outright. There’s no physical release, either, so in the unlikely event you get bored, there’s no trading it in.

Is Teardown on PlayStation Plus?

If you have a PlayStation or a PlayStation-owning friend, you can play it for free. Why? Because while it’s not on Xbox Game Pass, Teardown is on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. If you have a subscription to Sony’s top two PlayStation Plus tiers (not Essential), it’s included in its catalog.

As with Xbox Game Pass, the game could leave PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra at some point, but it’s likely to stick around for a while

So, the answer to whether Teardown is on Xbox Game Pass is no, but it is on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

