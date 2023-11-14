Is The Day Before on Game Pass?

As The Day Before seems set to take the open-world survival genre up a level, many players have been wondering how they’ll be able to play it. Specifically, they’re wondering if The Day Before is on Game Pass. Here’s what you need to know.

Does Game Pass Have The Day Before?

The short answer to the question is no. At the time of writing, The Day Before will not be launching onto Game Pass. Developer Fntastic has confirmed that, while the game will be available on both Xbox Series X|S and PC, it has no plans to bring it over to Microsoft’s subscription service. It will be released on Steam in early access to allow the studio to “refine and improve the game in collaboration with the Community.” This marks Fntastic’s first full game release, so it stands to reason that the team behind the post-apocalyptic MMO wants to cater to players who may have complaints and requests for the final version.

Once the game leaves early access, there’s a chance it could come to Game Pass, but that’s pure speculation. There is a trend among developers and publishers to use the platform as a launching point for games that may not have the marketing budget to advertise with gigantic billboards, but given the buzz surrounding the game, I’d say a Game Pass launch is unnecessary right now. A title like this is aiming to cater to a very specific niche of players who are tired of DayZ, so as long as that group knows it exists, then its popularity should already be firmly cemented in place.

What Is The Day Before?

Described by Fntastic as offering “a uniquely reimagined journey into post-apocalyptic open-world MMO survival,” The Day Before will see survivors exploring the derelict New Fortune City as they attempt to eke out a life among infected creatures and the harsh conditions of the world. Of course, the monsters aren’t the only threat roaming the fallen metropolis as other players are just as, if not more dangerous than the zombies.

To better your odds at survival, you’ll be able to build a home within a safe zone, gather up and store all your valuables, and collect plenty of weapons to help keep you safe. As mentioned above, it sounds like a version of DayZ that’s actually playable by modern standards.

Unfortunately, The Day Before has also been the center of a great deal of controversy after developer Fntastic was forced to clarify its use of “volunteers” to develop the game. A slew of delays, an engine change, and a disappointing demo have many concerned that it won’t live up to the generous amounts of hype it managed to generate with its initially stunning reveal trailer. Only time will tell if the studio manages to pull it all off.

The early access version of The Day Before is slated to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC on Dec. 7, 2023.