For fans of Asta and his constant shouting and push-ups, there is a big mystery afoot. Black Clover really picked up steam as it went along, and with 170 episodes behind it, people want to know whether there’s more. So, is there a Black Clover Episode 171 release date?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

Not at the moment. It’s a little odd because the sheer hype around the series makes it something of a slam dunk for an anime. It’s had a couple of films out, too, and the manga is still going, so it’s not like there isn’t material, but there’s still no official announcement. At this point in time, we’d be surprised to see more Black Clover before the end of 2024.

What Is Black Clover About?

The show follows Asta, a boy born without magic in a world filled with magicians. Seriously, everyone else in the world has access to magic, but Asta is without it. As is the way with anime, he’s choosing to try and overcome this by just doing so many push-ups, squats, and sit-ups. It’s a bit like Mashle, but it’s a lot more serious and dramatic.

Despite being magicless, Asta ends up becoming a mage of sorts and goes around hitting things really hard until they stop being evil. It’s fairly straightforward as far as stories go, but the cast of characters around Asta are all generally pretty endearing. There are also plenty of over-the-top anime battles and lots of Big Bads to fight off. It’s a solid anime and a good manga, so we’d be very shocked if the Black Clover anime didn’t pick up and release Episode 171 at some point.

It’s possible that it’s being worked on for the long haul, which means that a lot of episodes could be released weekly, but we’ll just have to wait for confirmation to be sure.

And that’s whether Black Clover Episode 171 has a release date.

Black Clover is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

