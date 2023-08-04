Baldur’s Gate 3, like the previous two entries in the series, features a multiplayer mode that lets you share the monster-mauling load. If you so desire, you can head online and team up with a range of other would-be adventurers. But what if you want to play locally? You’re probably wondering, is there split screen for co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3? I’ve got the answer.

Is There Split Screen for Co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)?

I’m happy to confirm that, yes, BG3 does indeed have local co-op and it also features split-screen. Unlike online or LAN play, which supports four, local split-screen co-op only supports two players. What you can’t do activate local split-screen and then, with your fellow player, go online. Split-screen play is local co-op only, but that’s not a massive inconvenience.

What is a little annoying is that, on the PC, both players need to be using joypads. One player can’t be on the keyboard and mouse, with another on a joypad. Left 4 Dead supports such a setup, but if you want to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in co-op split-screen, you’ll need two game controllers. Once player one is playing with the controller, all player two needs to do is hit a button on their controller to initiate local co-op split-screen play.

Why do you need two controllers? I hope developer Larian Studios will address but it likely has to do with the way the game handles joypads. The game uses a different overlay/interface when you’re playing with a joypad, and switches it the moment you hit a joypad button.

So, what you need to know about whether Baldur’s Gate 3 supports split-screen co-op is that yes, it does, but you’ll need two joypads. For more info on the game, check out our guide to getting BG3 up and running on Steam Deck, as well as a list of all of the voice actors and the characters they play.