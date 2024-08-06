Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku Incident Explained

Series creator Gege Akutami has proclaimed Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shinjuku Incident arc the last one of the series. With that being said, what exactly is the Shinjuku Incident, and how does it fit into the overall story of the manga? Here is the final story arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, explained.

Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku Showdown Arc Explained

The final arc, officially titled the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, has been split into 36 parts (at the time of this writing) and started with Chapter 222 in the manga. The arc is entirely focused on the surviving cast of the series going up against Sukuna, the King of Curses. For most of the series, Sukuna only appears in short bursts, given that he is trapped in Yuji Itadori’s body at the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen. In the brief moments that he takes over Itadori, chaos and calamity ensue. But for the most part, Sukuna has been a deuteragonist in the series, with Kenjaku and his plans to seal Gojo and start the Culling Games taking the spotlight.

However, all that changes at the end of the Culling Games arc, with Sukuna finally using the binding vow he made with Yuji all the way back in Chapter 11 to briefly take over this body one last time. In doing so, Sukuna transfers himself to Megumi Fushiguro’s body, freeing Yuji of the curse but, in exchange, making Megumi the vessel of the strongest sorcerer in history. Now no longer trapped in Yuji’s body and given free rein, Sukuna immediately becomes the main active antagonist of the series. There’s a brief reprieve between the Shinjuku Incident chapters that addresses the threat of Kenjaku as he’s swiftly killed by Yuta, thus making Sukuna the last obstacle for our characters.

What Happens in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc?

Over the course of the (so far) 36 parts of the Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku Incident, every sorcerer that is able joins the fight against Sukuna. The first part of this final arc was heavily focused on the long-awaited battle between Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo— the strongest sorcerer in history versus the strongest sorcerer of today. Unfortunately, it resulted in the first big casualty of the final arc, with Gojo dying in his fight but still dealing significant damage. It was after that that new and old sorcerers alike joined the battlefield to try and kill Sukuna.

What followed this big opening battle was different waves of Jujutsu Sorcerers entering the battlefield in a carefully concocted plan in the event that Gojo lost the fight. Gege uses this arc to highlight both new Culling Game Sorcerers who didn’t get a lot of time to shine and older characters who have been mostly unaccounted for since the Shibuya Incident. Of course, Gojo wasn’t the only casualty in this big climactic showdown.

Who Fights in the Shinjuku Incident?

Characters such as Kashimo, Higiruma, and Choso all died in the raid against the King of Curses, with Yuji Itadori being a part of every group in the battle after Gojo’s death. The final arc has been nearly non-stop fighting, with some breaks to reflect on the sacrifices the Jujutsu Sorcerers are making to stop Sukuna from wreaking havoc in a new era. Even characters who were thought gone, Such as Aoi Todo, who hadn’t made an appearance since the Shibuya Incident, returned to help Yuji and the others fight Sukuna.

Even Yuta Okkotsu (considered the strongest after Gojo) sacrificed his mind and body by copying Kenjaku’s technique and putting himself in Gojo’s corpse to continue fighting Sukuna. The entire Shinjuku Incident has been a no-holds-barred fight, with characters putting their beliefs, morals, and bodies on the line. At this point in the arc, Yuji Itadori is left as the last one standing and uses his newly discovered Domain Expansion to try and finish the fight.

And with Yuji’s Domain, that’s where the Shinjuku Showdown arc is currently at. Gege Akutami has been giving fans all the team-ups and fights that they have been asking for since the early days of the series with the Shinjuku Showdown arc while also doing his best to tie up all the loose plot threads. It’s been a chaotic and pulse-pounding battle, but thankfully, it feels as though there are not that many chapters left before Yuji Itadori finally defeats Sukuna and ends the series.

And that’s the Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku Incident, Explained.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be read on VIZ and other platforms, and the anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

