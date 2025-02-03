Jujutsu Odyssey Controls And Keybinds List [PC, Xbox, and PlayStation]

Whether you need a refresher from the tutorial or just want to take a look at the full list of keybinds, you’ll find all the Jujutsu Odyssey controls here. The game doesn’t display all of them in the UI so there might be some you haven’t used yet. Here’s my Jujutsu Odyssey controls and keybinds list.
Jujutsu Odyssey PC Keybinds
As always, you’ll find the most keybinds on PC though some are not explained right away. The tutorial doesn’t showcase controls like opening the menu with M or the dropdown attack for example. Here are all Jujutsu Odyssey keybinds for PC.
|Name
|Keybind
|Attack
|M1
|Hotkeys
|1-9
|Interact
|E
|Block
|F
|Dash
|Q
|Jump
|Space (Double Jump with Double Space)
|Drop Attack
|M2 while airborne (After double jump)
|Air Combo
|Space immediately after Unblocked Attack
|Evasion
|R (While getting comboed)
|Carry
|H
|Grip (Execute)
|J
|Mode (Awakening)
|G
|End Mode
|N
|Run
|Left Shift
|Shiftlock
|Ctrl
|Menu
|M
|Binding Vow
|B
|Moves
|Z, X, C, V, M
|Toggle Cinematic Mode
|P
|Open Console
|,
How to Change Keybinds in Jujutsu Odyssey
Jujutsu Odyssey offers keybind customization and it’s quite easy to do. Follow these steps:
- Hit M to open the Menu.
- Select Options.
- Click on the Controls tab on the left.
- Customize keybinds by selecting “Click to Edit” next to each one.
This allows you to set your own control scheme for skills and pretty much all commands in the game. The neat part is that this includes hotkeys from 1 to 0 too.
Jujutsu Odyssey Xbox Keybinds
|Name
|Keybind
|Attack
|X
|Cycle Hotkyes
|LB and RB
|Interact
|X
|Block
|LT
|Dash
|B
|Jump
|A (Double Jump with Double A)
|Drop Attack
|Y while airborne (After double jump)
|Air Combo
|A immediately after Unblocked Attack
|Mode (Awakening)
|Right Analogue Stick
|Run
|Hold Left Analogue Stick
|Shiftlock / Cursos
|Options Button
|Menu
|Menu Button
Jujutsu Odyssey PlayStation Keybinds
|Name
|Keybind
|Attack
|🔲🔘
|Cycle Hotkyes
|L1 and R2
|Interact
|🔲
|Block
|L2
|Dash
|🔘
|Jump
|X (Double Jump with Double X)
|Drop Attack
|🛆 while airborne (After double jump)
|Air Combo
|X immediately after Unblocked Attack
|Mode (Awakening)
|R3
|Run
|Hold L3
|Shiftlock / Cursos
|Screenshot Buttom (On PC)
|Menu
|Menu Button
How to Shiftlock on Xbox and PlayStation in Jujutsu Odyssey
While you’re playing Jujutsu Odyssey on Xbox or using an Xbox controller you’ll be automatically shiftlocked. To switch between shiftlock mode and the cursor, press the Options Button to the left of your Xbox Button or the Screenshot button to the left of your PlayStation button. This allows you to easily navigate menus and quests for example.
That's it for my Jujutsu Odyssey Controls and Keybinds list.
