Jujutsu Odyssey Controls And Keybinds List [PC, Xbox, and PlayStation]

Here's everything you need to know about Jujutsu Odyssey keybinds, control customization, and shiftlocking.
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Feb 3, 2025 08:03 am

Whether you need a refresher from the tutorial or just want to take a look at the full list of keybinds, you’ll find all the Jujutsu Odyssey controls here. The game doesn’t display all of them in the UI so there might be some you haven’t used yet. Here’s my Jujutsu Odyssey controls and keybinds list.

Jujutsu Odyssey PC Keybinds

As always, you’ll find the most keybinds on PC though some are not explained right away. The tutorial doesn’t showcase controls like opening the menu with M or the dropdown attack for example. Here are all Jujutsu Odyssey keybinds for PC.

NameKeybind
AttackM1
Hotkeys1-9
InteractE
BlockF
DashQ
JumpSpace (Double Jump with Double Space)
Drop AttackM2 while airborne (After double jump)
Air ComboSpace immediately after Unblocked Attack
EvasionR (While getting comboed)
CarryH
Grip (Execute)J
Mode (Awakening)G
End ModeN
RunLeft Shift
ShiftlockCtrl
MenuM
Binding VowB
MovesZ, X, C, V, M
Toggle Cinematic ModeP
Open Console,

How to Change Keybinds in Jujutsu Odyssey

how to change keybinds in jujutsu odyssey
Screenshot by The Escapist

Jujutsu Odyssey offers keybind customization and it’s quite easy to do. Follow these steps:

  • Hit M to open the Menu.
  • Select Options.
  • Click on the Controls tab on the left.
  • Customize keybinds by selecting “Click to Edit” next to each one.

This allows you to set your own control scheme for skills and pretty much all commands in the game. The neat part is that this includes hotkeys from 1 to 0 too.

Jujutsu Odyssey Xbox Keybinds

NameKeybind
AttackX
Cycle HotkyesLB and RB
InteractX
BlockLT
DashB
JumpA (Double Jump with Double A)
Drop AttackY while airborne (After double jump)
Air ComboA immediately after Unblocked Attack
Mode (Awakening)Right Analogue Stick
RunHold Left Analogue Stick
Shiftlock / CursosOptions Button
MenuMenu Button

Jujutsu Odyssey PlayStation Keybinds

NameKeybind
Attack🔲🔘
Cycle HotkyesL1 and R2
Interact🔲
BlockL2
Dash🔘
JumpX (Double Jump with Double X)
Drop Attack🛆 while airborne (After double jump)
Air ComboX immediately after Unblocked Attack
Mode (Awakening)R3
RunHold L3
Shiftlock / CursosScreenshot Buttom (On PC)
MenuMenu Button

How to Shiftlock on Xbox and PlayStation in Jujutsu Odyssey

While you’re playing Jujutsu Odyssey on Xbox or using an Xbox controller you’ll be automatically shiftlocked. To switch between shiftlock mode and the cursor, press the Options Button to the left of your Xbox Button or the Screenshot button to the left of your PlayStation button. This allows you to easily navigate menus and quests for example.

That’s it for my Jujutsu Odyssey Controls and Keybinds list. Check out our Jujutsu Odyssey Codes for free goodies for the game.

