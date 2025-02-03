Jujutsu Odyssey Controls And Keybinds List [PC, Xbox, and PlayStation]

Whether you need a refresher from the tutorial or just want to take a look at the full list of keybinds, you’ll find all the Jujutsu Odyssey controls here. The game doesn’t display all of them in the UI so there might be some you haven’t used yet. Here’s my Jujutsu Odyssey controls and keybinds list.

Jujutsu Odyssey PC Keybinds

As always, you’ll find the most keybinds on PC though some are not explained right away. The tutorial doesn’t showcase controls like opening the menu with M or the dropdown attack for example. Here are all Jujutsu Odyssey keybinds for PC.

Name Keybind Attack M1 Hotkeys 1-9 Interact E Block F Dash Q Jump Space (Double Jump with Double Space) Drop Attack M2 while airborne (After double jump) Air Combo Space immediately after Unblocked Attack Evasion R (While getting comboed) Carry H Grip (Execute) J Mode (Awakening) G End Mode N Run Left Shift Shiftlock Ctrl Menu M Binding Vow B Moves Z, X, C, V, M Toggle Cinematic Mode P Open Console ,

How to Change Keybinds in Jujutsu Odyssey

Jujutsu Odyssey offers keybind customization and it’s quite easy to do. Follow these steps:

Hit M to open the Menu.

Select Options.

Click on the Controls tab on the left.

Customize keybinds by selecting “Click to Edit” next to each one.

This allows you to set your own control scheme for skills and pretty much all commands in the game. The neat part is that this includes hotkeys from 1 to 0 too.

Jujutsu Odyssey Xbox Keybinds

Name Keybind Attack X Cycle Hotkyes LB and RB Interact X Block LT Dash B Jump A (Double Jump with Double A) Drop Attack Y while airborne (After double jump) Air Combo A immediately after Unblocked Attack Mode (Awakening) Right Analogue Stick Run Hold Left Analogue Stick Shiftlock / Cursos Options Button Menu Menu Button

Jujutsu Odyssey PlayStation Keybinds

Name Keybind Attack 🔲🔘 Cycle Hotkyes L1 and R2 Interact 🔲 Block L2 Dash 🔘 Jump X (Double Jump with Double X) Drop Attack 🛆 while airborne (After double jump) Air Combo X immediately after Unblocked Attack Mode (Awakening) R3 Run Hold L3 Shiftlock / Cursos Screenshot Buttom (On PC) Menu Menu Button

How to Shiftlock on Xbox and PlayStation in Jujutsu Odyssey

While you’re playing Jujutsu Odyssey on Xbox or using an Xbox controller you’ll be automatically shiftlocked. To switch between shiftlock mode and the cursor, press the Options Button to the left of your Xbox Button or the Screenshot button to the left of your PlayStation button. This allows you to easily navigate menus and quests for example.

That’s it for my Jujutsu Odyssey Controls and Keybinds list. Check out our Jujutsu Odyssey Codes for free goodies for the game.

