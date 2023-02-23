Konami is reportedly planning to make a big splash at E3 2023 with a new entry in the Castlevania series and a reveal for the long-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, according to the VGC podcast. The company has yet to make any official announcement, and further details on what these projects will offer are still hazy. Nonetheless, VGC believes fans can expect to see Konami have a booth at the (mostly) annual games conference

While this is the first mention of the project coming to E3 2023, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake. VGC reported on the unannounced title’s alleged existence back in 2021, explaining that remasters for other games in the series were also on the way. That same report claimed that more Castlevania is on the way, and if the reports are accurate, it looks like Konami hasn’t changed many plans in the last few years. However, VGC says today that it’s “less clear” that we’ll still see those Metal Gear Solid remasters anytime soon.

“As of like a year or two years ago, that was in the plans. It’s less clear now what they’re going to do with that,” VGC explained. “I understand that there’s some debate about the way that they should approach that. I would imagine that Metal Gear Solid 3, the remake, is going to be somewhat of a test bed for that.”

Konami’s proper return to the gaming space is a long time coming, but it won’t start with a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake or Castlevania (except for Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, which we just published an in-depth interview about). The publisher also recently held a big blowout showing for its Silent Hill, which will receive a few new titles in the near future. Those include a Silent Hill 2 remake from Layers of Fear and The Medium developer Bloober Team. The franchise will also see a major new installment in the form of Silent Hill f, though little is known about it so far.

Keep in mind that Konami has yet to make any official announcement regarding new Metal Gear Solid or Castlevania games, remake or otherwise. However, it’s clear that Konami wants to make a triumphant return to the gaming industry after largely taking a step back in 2015. Whether or not it will be successful remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that the publisher is doing its best to make a good impression. Stay tuned for more on a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake and the next Castlevania as we wait to hopefully hear more at E3 2023 this June.