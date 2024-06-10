KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

It’s almost time for a brand new episode of KonoSuba, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Let’s find out when the next episode of this isekai will be released, and where we can watch it as soon as it drops.

When Does KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 10 Release?

If you’re anywhere near as excited as I am for this upcoming episode of KonoSuba, you’ll want to be ready as soon as it’s available. Thankfully, the next episode drops on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the following times:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

We won’t need to stay up all night to catch the latest episode like we do with other anime, and I am beyond thankful for that. Now, if you’re hoping to catch the latest episode, or start up this series for yourself, you may be wondering where the best place to stream it is. Let’s find that out together, shall we?

Where to Stream Season 3 Of KonoSuba Online

Ready to lose yourself in one of the most entertaining anime on the market? Then you’ll need to tune into Crunchyroll on June 12, 2024, to catch the latest episode as soon as it premieres. If you’re hoping to catch up on all the latest episodes, or want to start it for yourself, Crunchyroll is the best place to make that happen.

Fortunately for first-time viewers, you can catch the first season at no cost. You’ll get a taste of what this anime is all about by giving the first few episodes a try, and if you just can’t get enough of it, it’s time to subscribe to Crunchyroll Premium. While some of the plans may have recently gotten a price hike, you can still sub for much cheaper than other streaming platforms and have access to a variety of amazing shows like My Hero Academia, as well as all of the new episodes of KonoSuba.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

