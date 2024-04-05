Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)

It’s time to save the world from evil in Legacy Fate. Summon a group of cultivators to destroy demons and save humanity from its demise. Use Legacy Fate codes to unlock free Coins, Emblem Stones, and other goodies to enhance your army!

All Legacy Fate Codes List

Active Legacy Fate Codes

SweetCaramel : Use for x88 Sycee, 88k Coins, and an Advanced Summon Order (New)

HEROINEISHERE : Use for x88 Sycee, x5 T-Hunt Order Orders, and x88k Coins

ANSWERIS5 : Use for x88 Sycee, an Advanced Summon Order, and x88k Coins

VIP777 : Use for x 3,000,000 Coins, x3 Heroic Badges, and x50 5 Star Random Hero Shards

WLCTOLEGACY : Use for x88 Sycee, x5 T-Hunt Order Orders, and x88k Coins

LEGACY300LIKES : Use for x288k Coins, x3 Special Recruitment Orders, and x20 H. Blade Enhancement Stones

LEGACYCOMING : Use for x88 Sycee, x5 T-Hunt Order Orders, and x88k Coins

NEWBIE : Use for x88k Coins, x3 Advanced Summon Orders, and x200 Proceed Stones

MATURE : Use for x88k Coins, x3 Advanced Summon Orders, and x200 Proceed Stones

ADVANCED : Use for x288k Coins, x5 Advanced Summon Orders, and x500 Emblem Stones

DISCORDJOIN : Use for x288 Coins, x5 Gauntlets, and x600 Proceed Stones

LEGACYFATEFL : Use for 288x Coins, x3 Special Recruitment Orders, and x20 H. Blade Enhancement Stones

EYOUFBFOLLOW : Use for x288k Coins, x3 Special Recruitment Orders, and x20 H. Blade Enhancement Stones

EYOUYTFOLLOW : Use for x288k Coins, x5 Gauntlets, and x600 Proceed Stones

THANKYOU5S : Use for x288k Coins, a T-Hunt Order, and x500 Emblem Stones

JLM777 : Use for x2 Special Recruitment Orders and x10 Normal Summon Orders

: Use for x2 Special Recruitment Orders and x10 Normal Summon Orders WELCOME: Use for 288k Coins, a T-Hunt Order Order, and x500 Emblem Stones

Expired Legacy Fate Codes

APRILFOOL2024

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy Fate

Redeeming codes in Legacy Fate (available on Google Play and App Store) can be done with just a few steps, so follow our guide below, and you’ll learn how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Legacy Fate on your device. Reach level 7. Go to the main city and tap the Benefits button. Go into the Giftcode tab. Type the code into the text field. Press Claim Reward to get your prize.

