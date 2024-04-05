Category:
Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 5, 2024 09:06 am
It’s time to save the world from evil in Legacy Fate. Summon a group of cultivators to destroy demons and save humanity from its demise. Use Legacy Fate codes to unlock free Coins, Emblem Stones, and other goodies to enhance your army!

All Legacy Fate Codes List

Active Legacy Fate Codes

  • SweetCaramel: Use for x88 Sycee, 88k Coins, and an Advanced Summon Order (New)
  • HEROINEISHERE: Use for x88 Sycee, x5 T-Hunt Order Orders, and x88k Coins
  • ANSWERIS5: Use for x88 Sycee, an Advanced Summon Order, and x88k Coins
  • VIP777: Use for x 3,000,000 Coins, x3 Heroic Badges, and x50 5 Star Random Hero Shards
  • WLCTOLEGACY: Use for x88 Sycee, x5 T-Hunt Order Orders, and x88k Coins
  • LEGACY300LIKES: Use for x288k Coins, x3 Special Recruitment Orders, and x20 H. Blade Enhancement Stones
  • LEGACYCOMING: Use for x88 Sycee, x5 T-Hunt Order Orders, and x88k Coins
  • NEWBIE: Use for x88k Coins, x3 Advanced Summon Orders, and x200 Proceed Stones 
  • MATURE: Use for x88k Coins, x3 Advanced Summon Orders, and x200 Proceed Stones
  • ADVANCED: Use for x288k Coins, x5 Advanced Summon Orders, and x500 Emblem Stones
  • DISCORDJOIN: Use for x288 Coins, x5 Gauntlets, and x600 Proceed Stones
  • LEGACYFATEFL: Use for 288x Coins, x3 Special Recruitment Orders, and x20 H. Blade Enhancement Stones
  • EYOUFBFOLLOW: Use for x288k Coins, x3 Special Recruitment Orders, and x20 H. Blade Enhancement Stones
  • EYOUYTFOLLOW: Use for x288k Coins, x5 Gauntlets, and x600 Proceed Stones
  • THANKYOU5S: Use for x288k Coins, a T-Hunt Order, and x500 Emblem Stones
  • JLM777: Use for x2 Special Recruitment Orders and x10 Normal Summon Orders
  • WELCOME: Use for 288k Coins, a T-Hunt Order Order, and x500 Emblem Stones

Expired Legacy Fate Codes

  • APRILFOOL2024

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy Fate

Redeeming codes in Legacy Fate (available on Google Play and App Store) can be done with just a few steps, so follow our guide below, and you’ll learn how to do it:

  1. Launch Legacy Fate on your device.
  2. Reach level 7.
  3. Go to the main city and tap the Benefits button.
  4. Go into the Giftcode tab.
  5. Type the code into the text field.
  6. Press Claim Reward to get your prize.

