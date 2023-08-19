Like a Dragon Gaiden Packs in Infinite Wealth Demo, Plenty of Side Activities

If you’re hanging out to see more of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll get a chance sooner than expected, as a demo (or Special Trial Version) will be included with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The reveal came at the end of a new trailer for the upcoming spin-off, which also provided a lengthy look at the story and side activities that you’ll experience as Kazuma Kiryu —or Joryu, as he goes by in this game.

The seven-minute trailer begins with Kiryu being contracted to act as security for a job that goes very wrong, pulling him back into the underworld. There’s the top-shelf drama we’ve all come to expect from the Like a Dragon games on display, alongside plenty of violence and a threat to the children at Kiryu’s orphanage. It also seems to place the cinematic that we’ve already seen for Infinite Wealth of a naked Kasuga Ichiban as happening in Hawaii. More story details came out back in June if you need a refresher of what’s going on.

The trailer also reiterates that the game will feature two fighting styles, the tech-heavy Agent style and the brawler-inspired Yakuza style. More importantly, Like a Dragon Gaiden isn’t skimping on the flavor that’s so typical of the series. There’s an updated tournament, where you’ll create teams of fighters to go head-to-head in large-scale battles; live-action cabaret club segments; extensive customization of clothing; and the other usual suspects of classic Sega games, pocket car racing, billiards, and more. Skip to the five-minute mark in the trailer below to check all of that out for yourself.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo, meanwhile, will only be available after you’ve completed Gaiden and it acts as a true bonus by including scenes that won’t be in the final version of that 2024 release.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch on November 9, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While it won’t have an official physical launch in Western territories, you can nab one through PlayAsia if you want. And although the game will have an English dub, it will be released as a post-launch patch rather than being available from day one.