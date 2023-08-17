NewsVideo Games

Like a Dragon Gaiden to Get Physical Release Through Playasia

Pre-orders are now live.
By
0
Like a Dragon Gaiden physical

Back in June, we received a bevy of details regarding the upcoming Yakuza spinoff game: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Screenshots were revealed, plot details were spilled, and a release date of November 9, 2023, was confirmed. Unfortunately for proponents of physical media, Like a Dragon Gaiden is going to be a digital-only title in the West. Luckily, Playasia has stepped in to rectify this lapse in judgment. Pre-orders for a physical copy of Like a Dragon Gaiden on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 are now live through the site.

Twitter/X user and purveyor of deals, Wario64, picked up on the news, as well as announced a discount for pre-ordering the game:

As Wario64 notes, the Asia region copies of the title will work on all systems, regardless of territory, and include an English option.

Of course, having a multitude of options is also preferable. Video Games Plus, a Canadian independent video game retailer, will also provide physical copies of Like a Dragon Gaiden.

As digital media continues to be the main method gamers use to buy games, companies will continue to push digital-only titles. That is why it is good to see areas outside of the West pick up the slack on physical releases. We all know how long Limited Run takes to complete orders, after all.

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
