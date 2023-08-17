Like a Dragon Gaiden to Get Physical Release Through Playasia

Back in June, we received a bevy of details regarding the upcoming Yakuza spinoff game: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Screenshots were revealed, plot details were spilled, and a release date of November 9, 2023, was confirmed. Unfortunately for proponents of physical media, Like a Dragon Gaiden is going to be a digital-only title in the West. Luckily, Playasia has stepped in to rectify this lapse in judgment. Pre-orders for a physical copy of Like a Dragon Gaiden on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 are now live through the site.

Twitter/X user and purveyor of deals, Wario64, picked up on the news, as well as announced a discount for pre-ordering the game:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4/PS5) preorder is $41.79 at Play-Asia w/ code WARIO

As Wario64 notes, the Asia region copies of the title will work on all systems, regardless of territory, and include an English option.

Of course, having a multitude of options is also preferable. Video Games Plus, a Canadian independent video game retailer, will also provide physical copies of Like a Dragon Gaiden.

As digital media continues to be the main method gamers use to buy games, companies will continue to push digital-only titles. That is why it is good to see areas outside of the West pick up the slack on physical releases. We all know how long Limited Run takes to complete orders, after all.