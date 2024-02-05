If you want to craft some of the better weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll need to get comfortable handling some fishy parts. Here’s where to find Shark Fins in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Find Shark Fins in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

While you’d assume that collecting Shark Fins would require spending some time at the beach with a fishing rod in hand, you’d be wrong. The rare crafting material can be found in a variety of places throughout the game, but its wide-spread nature doesn’t necessarily equate to an easy find. In most instances, you’ll need to put in some effort if you want to collect a batch of Shark Fins.

Arguably, the easiest way to pick up the material is through Yoko on Aloha Beach. Passionate about keeping the environment clean, she makes a deal with Ichiban that any trash he brings her can be turned into points that can then be used to purchase a plethora of rare and unique items. Shark Fins are one of her most expensive rewards, requiring 1,000 points. It’ll take some time, but if you’re dedicated, then you’ll be able to gather enough garbage by swimming out into the ocean and diving in highlighted areas. It will take some time, though, so make sure there’s nothing too pressing on everyone’s schedule.

The other way to acquire Shark Fin is through the massive Hawaiian Haunt dungeon, a gigantic building that players can explore in their own time while battling plenty of enemies. It’s kind of like Tartarus in Persona 3. Clearing out floors and defeating your foes will net you a special currency that can then be spent on Shark Fins, as well as plenty of other items. You’ll need to acquire 15,000 points to purchase your prize, so be ready to delve deep into Hawaiian Haunt; you’ll need to spend plenty of time in that derelict building to earn enough.

There is one other way you can acquire a Shark Fin in Infinite Wealth, but it will require patience. Without delving into spoilers, a boss encounter toward the end of the game always drops the item upon defeat. There’s no great secret here, and you’ll absolutely know the boss when you see it – it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out what kind of enemy would drop a Shark Fin as loot.

What to Use Shark Fins for in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Shark Fins have one purpose in Infinite Wealth: Crafting weapons. Every job has at least one item that requires the material to create, and usually, it’s the most potent means of handing out damage. To specify but a few, Ichiban’s True Legendary Hero’s Bat deals a whopping 196+ damage and hands out additional electric damage to any downed foes. The Dead Souls Axe can be crafted for the Pyrodancer, a weapon that greatly increases attack damage whenever an enemy is defeated during a combat encounter.

Given the scarcity of Shark Fins, you’ll either have to be very patient to acquire enough to cater to every party member or be selective about who gets a chance to wield a devastating weapon.

And that’s where to find Shark Fins in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.