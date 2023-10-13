What Are Tincts in Lords of the Fallen and How to Use Them

If you play Soulslike games to look cool, you’re not the only one. Don’t be bashful, I get it. When the world wants nothing more than to crush your dreams and destroy your soul, one way to take a stand is to just look cool. If you’re gonna die, you might as well look good doing it. Lords of the Fallen takes this idea one step further by including an item specifically designed to help players dress the part, so if you’re wondering what Tincts are and how to use them, I’ve got you covered.

What Are Tincts in Lords of the Fallen?

Carrying on the Souslike tradition of naming fairly standard and uncomplicated items by strange titles, Tincts are effectively Lords of the Fallen’s color palette swaps. The more you collect, the more options to have when it comes to giving your armor the look you’re after. You can tell the colors that will be applied based on the three orbs represented in the Tinct itself, which can be viewed in the dedicated sub-menu when you pause the game.

Tincts are relatively rare to find, usually hidden off the beaten track and requiring some extra legwork. There are also plenty to find so for those who want to play Fashions of the Fallen, be sure to continually check your surroundings with the Umbral Lamp for potential paths that me otherwise be inaccessible in Axiom. There might be a Tinct behind those rusty bars if you’re willing to brave the land of the dead…

How to Apply Tincts in Lords of the Fallen?

While the process of using your Tincts is relatively straightforward, Lords of the Fallen doesn’t actually explain how to go about it. Firstly, you’ll want to navigate through to the Tinct menu (which is accessible;e by scrolling through the pause screen) and highlight the Tinct you want to play. Then you need to select the piece of armor that you want to die. These are broken into four different categories: Head, Arms, Toros, and Legs. Simply hit confirm when you’ve highlighted the armor piece you want and it’ll change color!

It’s worth taking into consideration that Tincts can only be applied to equipped armor, so if you want to build the fashionable warrior possible, you’ll need to do a lot of menu-hopping and equipping. One has to wonder if there’s a better way but you have to understand that beauty knows no pain. Or fiddly UI navigation.

If you’re looking for more on the title, check out our picks for the best areas to farm Vigor early in Lords of the Fallen to get those levels up.