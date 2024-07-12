Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 94 Release Date Confirmed

Whenever readers discover a new manhwa, they hold onto it for dear life. That’s what’s happening with Low Tide in Twilight, which is nearing its 100th chapter. There are a few more to go before that, though, so here’s the confirmed release date of Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 94.

When Is Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 94 Coming Out?

Like a lot of manhwa, Low Tide in Twilight follows a weekly release schedule. That makes it easy to figure out when the next chapter is going to arrive. Since the last chapter of Low Tide in Twilight came out on July 12, 2024, in Korea (July 11 in the United States), Chapter 94 will arrive on July 19. Here’s when the chapter is expected to arrive in different time zones:

12 AM KST (July 19)

11 AM EST (July 18)

10 AM CST (July 18)

8 AM PST (July 18)

Where to Read Low Tide in Twilight

There are two platforms to head to for all things Low Tide in Twilight – Lezhin Comics and Bomtoon. However, since those reading this article are more likely to want the English translations of the popular manhwa, Lezhin is the place to go. There are quite a few free chapters available on the site, but catching up with the entire series is going to cost a little bit of dough.

Meanwhile, Bomtoon is home to the Korean versions of the chapters for anyone who wants to read the series that way. But no matter how the series is being consumed, it’s important to know how to keep up with the adventures of Taeju and Euihyun.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 94.

