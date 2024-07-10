Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 93 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Low Tide in Twilight is one of the more popular manhwas in the BL community right now, and the series is still going strong. Here’s when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 93 is set to be released.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 93 Come Out?

Good news. Fans of the series won’t have to wait too long, as Low Tide in Twilight chapter 93 is set to come out on July 12, 12 a.m. Korean Time, which is July 11, 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better sense of what date and time the chapter will be available in your local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast July 11, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast July 11, 8 a.m. PT Europe July 11, 5 p.m. CET Australia July 12, 1 a.m. AUST Japan July 12, 12 a.m. JST

Keep in mind that this is a rough estimate, but going off of the release timings for the previous chapters, you should be able to expect the chapter drop at the stated times.

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

In addition to that, I should also point out that while you do get access to a number of free chapters on Lezhin, you may have to shell out some coins for future chapters once those runout, so keep that in mind.

Low Tide in Twilight was originally released in 2021. In the previous chapter, Taeju continued to stand up and fight for Euihyun as he’s still struggling with his debtors. However, things seem to be looking up as the two have finally reunited.

