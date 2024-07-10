Image Source: Euja
Category:
Anime & Manga

Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 93 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 09:07 pm

Low Tide in Twilight is one of the more popular manhwas in the BL community right now, and the series is still going strong. Here’s when Low Tide in Twilight chapter 93 is set to be released.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 93 Come Out?

Good news. Fans of the series won’t have to wait too long, as Low Tide in Twilight chapter 93 is set to come out on July 12, 12 a.m. Korean Time, which is July 11, 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better sense of what date and time the chapter will be available in your local region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastJuly 11, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastJuly 11, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeJuly 11, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaJuly 12, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanJuly 12, 12 a.m. JST

Keep in mind that this is a rough estimate, but going off of the release timings for the previous chapters, you should be able to expect the chapter drop at the stated times.

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

In addition to that, I should also point out that while you do get access to a number of free chapters on Lezhin, you may have to shell out some coins for future chapters once those runout, so keep that in mind.

Low Tide in Twilight was originally released in 2021. In the previous chapter, Taeju continued to stand up and fight for Euihyun as he’s still struggling with his debtors. However, things seem to be looking up as the two have finally reunited.

Post Tag:
low tide in twilight
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook