Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC Trailer has First Good Look at Rayman Gameplay, Release Date

Ubisoft has unleashed a trailer for the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopes Rayman DLC, Rayman in the Phantom Show, revealing a release date of August 30 for Nintendo Switch. It’s nice to finally have an idea when we’ll get our hands on the game’s third piece of add-on content, but more importantly, the video finally shows us how Rayman will team up with Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach.

The gameplay reveals a crossover event that gaming fans weren’t sure they’d ever see. However, not everything we see in today’s reveal trailer is completely new. Rayman in the Phantom Show also brings back the Phantom, a boss character that players might remember from the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. You can see how the ghostly enemy is back in the very theatrical Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC trailer below.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope players have already received two DLC packs thus far: Tower of Doom and The Last Spark Hunter. Rayman in the Phantom Show will be the final major DLC release for the game, but it’s already looking to go out with a bang. As detailed by Ubisoft, the story follows Rayman, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Mario as they explore a dimension of TV studio sets. These new locations will be accompanied by the voice talents of David Gasman, who is reprising his role as Rayman, as well as a soundtrack that was composed by Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends composer Christophe Héral and Grant Kirkhope.

The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman DLC finally adds its propeller-haired hero into the mix later this month. Season pass owners will be able to play it at no additional cost, and it will also be available to purchase separately as well. Stay tuned for any additional updates until August 30 arrives.