Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Re-Adds Daredevil Reference

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Miles Morales. A new patch fixes the wrong flag in his apartment.

When Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched, the in-game reference to Daredevil from the original game was missing. Today, the Easter egg has been added back in via patch.

This whole situation started a few days ago when Bryan Intihar, director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, mentioned the missing Nelson and Murdock office plaque in Hell’s Kitchen. When asked about the omission, he said, “That’s a good question… stay tuned.”

Eagle-eyed players of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 noted an eviction notice where the sign once stood. Where Nelson and Murdock, the latter being the alter ego of Daredevil, relocated to in Spider-Man 2, no one knew.

Today, after a patch hit the game, X user @LachesisHD noticed the sign reappear:

What does this all mean? Was the removal of the plaque a mistake in the first place? I don’t think so; after all, why go through the effort of putting in an eviction sign? I believe this is a subtle tease from Insomniac Games to get gamers ready for a Daredevil video game or at least a cameo in the company’s upcoming projects. The superhero has never really gotten his due, video game-wise, and his mix of heightened senses and martial arts could make for a fun AAA title.

