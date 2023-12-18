Max Payne, Alan Wake 2 Actor James McCaffrey Dies at 65

Actor James McCaffrey has passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. His acting career spanned thirty years and many movies and shows, but he was best known to gamers as the voice of Remedy’s slow-mo cop Max Payne.

McCaffrey’s death was initially reported earlier today, but there was some confusion over the matter, a combination of disbelief and the fact that someone with a similar name had died over the weekend. However, later, TMZ confirmed the actor’s sad passing, and, on top of an earlier report from friend and colleague Kevin Dillon, there’s no doubt that McCaffrey is no longer with us.

In the gaming world, McCaffrey was known for voicing Max Payne in the games of the same name, Thomas Zane in the first Alan Wake, Zachariah Trench in Control, and Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2. His TV and movie roles included The Truth about Cats and Dogs, Law & Order, and others. He also had a brief cameo in Max Payne as FBI Special Agent Jack Taliente, who helps bust Payne’s corrupt colleagues.

According to his rep, while speaking to TMZ, he passed away surrounded by friends and family. Remedy posted a tribute to the actor that likely sums up how a lot of people out there are feeling. “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey,” the post read. “His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family.”

