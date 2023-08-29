Mimimi Games Reveals Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Will Be Its Final Title

Shadow Tactics and Desperados III developer Mimimi Games announced that it is shutting down. Studio founders Dominik Abé and Johannes Roth announced plans to close its doors today with a (currently unavailable) post on its website (via Gematsu) following the release of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

The studio’s most recent title, Shadow Gambit released a week and a half ago for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Although the team will continue to release updates and patches for that project, Mimimi confirms that the tactical pirate RPG will be its last new game.

Dear community, team and industry: It is with a heavy heart that today we have to share the news that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be Mimimi’s final game. Please read our blog post with our full statement: https://t.co/zwdLYLH1Y2 — Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew 💀 Mimimi Games (@MimimiProd) August 29, 2023

“As we look back at our 15-year journey crafting games (and crying about it), we feel grateful for the incredible love and support we received from all of you,” Mimimi’s statement says. “We cherished every game we made and feel proud of what we were able to accomplish as a studio.”

The message continues: “At the same time, dedicating the past decade and a half of our lives working on increasingly ambitious games took a heavy personal toll on us and our families. After the release of Shadow Gambit we decided it was the right time to prioritize our well-being and to pull the brakes instead of signing up for another multi-year production cycle.”

Mimimi leadership held an on-site meeting with staff before today’s announcement was made. Thanks to the launch of Shadow Gambit, all Mimimi employees received a bonus to help with their transition into finding new work. Additionally, the studio says it is already making moves to support the team with new job opportunities, saying, “we are now starting to reach out to our friends in the industry to find suitable new jobs for all Mimimis.” Those interested in hiring the recently let-go employees can reach out to [email protected].

“And while we don’t know what the future will hold for the both of us, we still love video games,” Mimimi added. “We had a really good run and we are truly grateful for all of this!”

