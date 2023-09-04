Roaming around Starfield‘s universe, you’ll come across asteroid fields that, if you slam your ship into them, can do a fair amount of damage. You can clear your path by blasting away at the asteroids, but can you do more than that? If you’re wondering can you mine asteroids in Starfield, I have the answer.

What You Need to Know About Mining Asteroids in Starfield

You can mine Starfield’s asteroids, and it’s as simple as blasting away at them. There’s no need to buy a fancy mining laser. Just shoot them with your lasers, missiles, and ballistic weapons or a mix of the three. When the asteroid blows up, you’ll see a mineral chunk appear, which when collected, will give you that respective resource. When I went asteroid mining, I was mostly turning up iron.

So, the way to mine asteroids in Starfield is to blast away at them and pick up whatever they drop. The collectable chunk will be marked with an easily identifiable floating symbol (see the below picture). And once you’ve picked them up that resource is yours to keep. Whether it’s worth doing is another thing entirely, since it’s not the most profitable enterprise in the galaxy.

But the answer to can you mine asteroids in Starfield is a definite yes.

