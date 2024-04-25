Monopoly GO Billions Dash Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Running alongside the Golden Blitz from April 25-26, Monopoly GO Billions Dash milestone rewards will offer players hundreds of free dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash. Below is everything to know about the Billions Dash leaderboard event in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Billions Dash Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Billions Dash milestone rewards and distributed between 30 milestone levels. This includes a total of 5,465 dice rolls. This is also a good leaderboard challenge for collecting Sticker Packs, for those still missing album entries. Below are all the milestone rewards for Billions Dash.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 40 Points 40 Dice Rolls 2 60 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice Rolls 4 120 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 5 120 Points 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points Cash 7 170 Points Gold Sticker Pack 8 150 Points Mega Heist Boost (15 Min) 9 180 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 230 Points 150 Dice Rolls 11 330 Points Cash 12 360 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 450 Points 250 Dice Rolls 14 400 Points Cash 15 500 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 16 650 Points 400 Dice Rolls 17 700 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 650 Points Cash 19 900 Points 575 Dice Rolls 20 925 Points Cash 21 1,200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 1,400 Points 700 Dice Rolls 23 750 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 24 1,450 Points Cash 25 1,700 Points 800 Dice Rolls 26 1,550 Points Cash 27 1,850 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 28 1,100 Points Mega Heist Boost (25 Min) 29 2,000 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,400 Dice Rolls

How to Play Billions Dash in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO Billions Dash milestone rewards are earned by completing milestone levels via points earned from landing on the Railroad tiles. Heists offer more points than Shutdowns, but the events are picked at random the tile is landed on.

My tips for increasing point payout in Monopoly GO are to use higher dice roll modifiers when possible and try to play when Mega Heist is active. Players who hit a Mega Heist on a roll modifier of 20 or more will get a substantial boost towards milestone levels, speeding up access to the Billions Dash milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Getting free dice rolls in Monopoly GO is all about participation in events and daily tasks. Complete the Quick Wins every day and pay attention to other active log-in bonuses. Reach out to friends to finish your sticker collections via trades. Be sure to open your Community Chest, as friend gifts can contain small bundles of dice. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

