Monopoly GO Billions Dash Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Billions Dash Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 25, 2024

Running alongside the Golden Blitz from April 25-26, Monopoly GO Billions Dash milestone rewards will offer players hundreds of free dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash. Below is everything to know about the Billions Dash leaderboard event in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Billions Dash Rewards & Prizes

An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.

The Monopoly GO Billions Dash milestone rewards and distributed between 30 milestone levels. This includes a total of 5,465 dice rolls. This is also a good leaderboard challenge for collecting Sticker Packs, for those still missing album entries. Below are all the milestone rewards for Billions Dash.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
140 Points40 Dice Rolls
260 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice Rolls
4120 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
5120 Points80 Dice Rolls
6150 PointsCash
7170 PointsGold Sticker Pack
8150 PointsMega Heist Boost (15 Min)
9180 PointsPink Sticker Pack
10230 Points150 Dice Rolls
11330 PointsCash
12360 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13450 Points250 Dice Rolls
14400 PointsCash
15500 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
16650 Points400 Dice Rolls
17700 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18650 PointsCash
19900 Points575 Dice Rolls
20925 PointsCash
211,200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
221,400 Points700 Dice Rolls
23750 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
241,450 PointsCash
251,700 Points800 Dice Rolls
261,550 PointsCash
271,850 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
281,100 PointsMega Heist Boost (25 Min)
292,000 PointsCash
303,200 Points1,400 Dice Rolls

How to Play Billions Dash in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO Billions Dash milestone rewards are earned by completing milestone levels via points earned from landing on the Railroad tiles. Heists offer more points than Shutdowns, but the events are picked at random the tile is landed on.

My tips for increasing point payout in Monopoly GO are to use higher dice roll modifiers when possible and try to play when Mega Heist is active. Players who hit a Mega Heist on a roll modifier of 20 or more will get a substantial boost towards milestone levels, speeding up access to the Billions Dash milestone rewards.

Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Getting free dice rolls in Monopoly GO is all about participation in events and daily tasks. Complete the Quick Wins every day and pay attention to other active log-in bonuses. Reach out to friends to finish your sticker collections via trades. Be sure to open your Community Chest, as friend gifts can contain small bundles of dice. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
Laura Gray
