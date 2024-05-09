Peg-E Game in Monopoly GO Showing Prizes and Gameplay For Winning
Screenshot via Escapist
Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: May 9, 2024 01:55 pm

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars milestone rewards are banked with Peg-E tokens needed to complete the current minigame. Players looking to get every reward possible won’t want to miss this leaderboard challenge, and we have all the details on every milestone reward and how to get it.

All Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Peg-E Token robot smiling at players before the minigame
Screenshot via Escapist

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars milestone rewards offer players an assortment of goodies for completing levels. This includes sticker packs, Peg-E tokens, cash, boosts, and a possible total of 3,110 dice rolls. Below is every milestone reward players can earn while competing in the Culinary Stars leaderboard challenge, and how many points are needed to get them.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
150 Points35 Dice Rolls
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
380 Points5 Tokens
4120 PointsHigher Roller Boost (5 Min)
5140 Points12 Tokens
6150 Points100 Dice Rolls
7130 Points15 Tokens
8160 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9180 Points150 Dice Rolls
10200 Points17 Tokens
11250 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12225 Points175 Dice Rolls
13275 Points25 Tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15400 Points275 Dice Rolls
16375 PointsCash
17425 Points35 Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice Rolls
20650 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Points50 Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points675 Dice Rolls
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Points100 Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 PointsCash Grab Boost (15 Min)
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice Rolls

When Does The Culinary Stars Event End?

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars event will take place from 2 PM on May 8 to May 9, 2024. This gives fans 24 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible.

Related: When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?

How to Play Culinary Stars in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars leaderboard challenge functions like every leaderboard competition in the mobile app. Players earn points for milestone levels by landing on Railroad tiles and completing Heists and Shutdowns. Heists reward more points, but there is no way to guarantee they will trigger when activating a Railroad tile minigame.

To get points quickly, set your dice roll modifier between 5-10. This is a nice medium score that rewards the player handsomely for Heists and Shutdowns but doesn’t burn through dice rolls too quickly.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get every milestone reward in this event, players need to roll, and that requires dice rolls. Fans looking to stock up on free dice rolls in Monopoly GO will need to finish the daily Quick Wins, complete sticker collections, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].