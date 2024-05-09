Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars milestone rewards are banked with Peg-E tokens needed to complete the current minigame. Players looking to get every reward possible won’t want to miss this leaderboard challenge, and we have all the details on every milestone reward and how to get it.

All Monopoly GO Culinary Stars Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars milestone rewards offer players an assortment of goodies for completing levels. This includes sticker packs, Peg-E tokens, cash, boosts, and a possible total of 3,110 dice rolls. Below is every milestone reward players can earn while competing in the Culinary Stars leaderboard challenge, and how many points are needed to get them.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 50 Points 35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 80 Points 5 Tokens 4 120 Points Higher Roller Boost (5 Min) 5 140 Points 12 Tokens 6 150 Points 100 Dice Rolls 7 130 Points 15 Tokens 8 160 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 180 Points 150 Dice Rolls 10 200 Points 17 Tokens 11 250 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 225 Points 175 Dice Rolls 13 275 Points 25 Tokens 14 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 Points 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Points Cash 17 425 Points 35 Tokens 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (25 Min) 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points 50 Tokens 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points 100 Tokens 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points Cash Grab Boost (15 Min) 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice Rolls

When Does The Culinary Stars Event End?

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars event will take place from 2 PM on May 8 to May 9, 2024. This gives fans 24 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible.

How to Play Culinary Stars in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO Culinary Stars leaderboard challenge functions like every leaderboard competition in the mobile app. Players earn points for milestone levels by landing on Railroad tiles and completing Heists and Shutdowns. Heists reward more points, but there is no way to guarantee they will trigger when activating a Railroad tile minigame.

To get points quickly, set your dice roll modifier between 5-10. This is a nice medium score that rewards the player handsomely for Heists and Shutdowns but doesn’t burn through dice rolls too quickly.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get every milestone reward in this event, players need to roll, and that requires dice rolls. Fans looking to stock up on free dice rolls in Monopoly GO will need to finish the daily Quick Wins, complete sticker collections, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

