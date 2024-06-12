The Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background
Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time for us to put the pedal to the metal with the newest event hitting our favorite mobile game now that Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious is live. Let’s find out what kind of rewards we can look forward to unlocking and tips to take home as many prizes as possible.

All Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of rewards and milestones that can be hit during the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to earn to grab them. It’s time to drift our way onto the winner’s podium, so let’s roll the dice on our quest for victory.

Fast & Luxurious LevelFast & Luxurious PointsFast & Luxurious Rewards
15 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
25 Points20 Dice
310 PointsCash
450 Points125 Dice
515 Points5-Minute High Roller
615 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
715 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
820 PointsCash
9100 Points225 Dice
1025 PointsCash
1125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 PointsCash
13250 Points450 Dice
1435 PointsCash
1540 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1645 PointsCash
17400 Points700 Dice
1850 Points10-Minute High Roller
1975 PointsCash
2060 PointsPink Sticker Pack
21700 Points1,000 Dice
2260 PointsCash
2365 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2470 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
2580 PointsCash
26500 Points1,300 Dice
27150 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
301,200 Points1,700 Dice
31300 PointsCash
32400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33500 PointsCash
341,800 Points2,400 Dice
35550 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
36600 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
37700 Points700 Dice
381,300 PointsCash
39750 Points1,000 Dice
40800 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
41900 PointsCash
424,300 Points6,500 Dice

With a total of 16,120 earnable dice spread out over 42 different tiers, this is an event for the ages. It’s not often that we see the points value this much lower than the milestone rewards, so make sure that you’re rolling big and getting as many prizes as possible. Keep an eye on our free dice links page to ensure you’ve always got some dice to use.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Event

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot via Escapist

If you’re hoping to strike it big during this event, you’ll need to lose a little in the process. To earn points during the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious event, you’ll need to land on the Tax Tiles that are spread throughout the board. While you may lose a little, you’ll earn a lot once you’ve hit the reward milestone.

While it sounds counterintuitive, make sure that you’re rolling with a Multiplier during this event. You’ll take a bigger hit when you land on the Tax Tiles, but you’ll also multiply the points you earn by the number that you’re rolling. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier enabled, you’ll earn 10 times the points — this can easily counteract the Cash you lose when you land on a Tax Tile.

Be sure that you’ve also added plenty of friends to Monopoly GO so you can take advantage of things like the Community Chest. This will give you some extra spending money, extra dice, and even some other fantastic rewards daily, so make sure you know how to add friends to Monopoly GO to get the best experience.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

