Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time for us to put the pedal to the metal with the newest event hitting our favorite mobile game now that Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious is live. Let’s find out what kind of rewards we can look forward to unlocking and tips to take home as many prizes as possible.

All Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of rewards and milestones that can be hit during the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to earn to grab them. It’s time to drift our way onto the winner’s podium, so let’s roll the dice on our quest for victory.

Fast & Luxurious Level Fast & Luxurious Points Fast & Luxurious Rewards 1 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 5 Points 20 Dice 3 10 Points Cash 4 50 Points 125 Dice 5 15 Points 5-Minute High Roller 6 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 15 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 8 20 Points Cash 9 100 Points 225 Dice 10 25 Points Cash 11 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points Cash 13 250 Points 450 Dice 14 35 Points Cash 15 40 Points Orange Sticker Pack 16 45 Points Cash 17 400 Points 700 Dice 18 50 Points 10-Minute High Roller 19 75 Points Cash 20 60 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 700 Points 1,000 Dice 22 60 Points Cash 23 65 Points Pink Sticker Pack 24 70 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 25 80 Points Cash 26 500 Points 1,300 Dice 27 150 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 30 1,200 Points 1,700 Dice 31 300 Points Cash 32 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 500 Points Cash 34 1,800 Points 2,400 Dice 35 550 Points Purple Sticker Pack 36 600 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 37 700 Points 700 Dice 38 1,300 Points Cash 39 750 Points 1,000 Dice 40 800 Points Purple Sticker Pack 41 900 Points Cash 42 4,300 Points 6,500 Dice

With a total of 16,120 earnable dice spread out over 42 different tiers, this is an event for the ages. It’s not often that we see the points value this much lower than the milestone rewards, so make sure that you’re rolling big and getting as many prizes as possible. Keep an eye on our free dice links page to ensure you’ve always got some dice to use.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Event

If you’re hoping to strike it big during this event, you’ll need to lose a little in the process. To earn points during the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious event, you’ll need to land on the Tax Tiles that are spread throughout the board. While you may lose a little, you’ll earn a lot once you’ve hit the reward milestone.

While it sounds counterintuitive, make sure that you’re rolling with a Multiplier during this event. You’ll take a bigger hit when you land on the Tax Tiles, but you’ll also multiply the points you earn by the number that you’re rolling. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier enabled, you’ll earn 10 times the points — this can easily counteract the Cash you lose when you land on a Tax Tile.

Be sure that you’ve also added plenty of friends to Monopoly GO so you can take advantage of things like the Community Chest. This will give you some extra spending money, extra dice, and even some other fantastic rewards daily, so make sure you know how to add friends to Monopoly GO to get the best experience.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

