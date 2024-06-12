Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time for us to put the pedal to the metal with the newest event hitting our favorite mobile game now that Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious is live. Let’s find out what kind of rewards we can look forward to unlocking and tips to take home as many prizes as possible.
All Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the full list of rewards and milestones that can be hit during the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to earn to grab them. It’s time to drift our way onto the winner’s podium, so let’s roll the dice on our quest for victory.
|Fast & Luxurious Level
|Fast & Luxurious Points
|Fast & Luxurious Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|5 Points
|20 Dice
|3
|10 Points
|Cash
|4
|50 Points
|125 Dice
|5
|15 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|6
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|15 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|8
|20 Points
|Cash
|9
|100 Points
|225 Dice
|10
|25 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|Cash
|13
|250 Points
|450 Dice
|14
|35 Points
|Cash
|15
|40 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|16
|45 Points
|Cash
|17
|400 Points
|700 Dice
|18
|50 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|19
|75 Points
|Cash
|20
|60 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|21
|700 Points
|1,000 Dice
|22
|60 Points
|Cash
|23
|65 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|70 Points
|15-Minute Mega Heist
|25
|80 Points
|Cash
|26
|500 Points
|1,300 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|30
|1,200 Points
|1,700 Dice
|
|31
|300 Points
|Cash
|32
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|500 Points
|Cash
|34
|1,800 Points
|2,400 Dice
|35
|550 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|36
|600 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|37
|700 Points
|700 Dice
|38
|1,300 Points
|Cash
|39
|750 Points
|1,000 Dice
|40
|800 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|41
|900 Points
|Cash
|42
|4,300 Points
|6,500 Dice
With a total of 16,120 earnable dice spread out over 42 different tiers, this is an event for the ages. It’s not often that we see the points value this much lower than the milestone rewards, so make sure that you’re rolling big and getting as many prizes as possible. Keep an eye on our free dice links page to ensure you’ve always got some dice to use.
How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious Event
If you’re hoping to strike it big during this event, you’ll need to lose a little in the process. To earn points during the Monopoly GO Fast & Luxurious event, you’ll need to land on the Tax Tiles that are spread throughout the board. While you may lose a little, you’ll earn a lot once you’ve hit the reward milestone.
While it sounds counterintuitive, make sure that you’re rolling with a Multiplier during this event. You’ll take a bigger hit when you land on the Tax Tiles, but you’ll also multiply the points you earn by the number that you’re rolling. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier enabled, you’ll earn 10 times the points — this can easily counteract the Cash you lose when you land on a Tax Tile.
Be sure that you’ve also added plenty of friends to Monopoly GO so you can take advantage of things like the Community Chest. This will give you some extra spending money, extra dice, and even some other fantastic rewards daily, so make sure you know how to add friends to Monopoly GO to get the best experience.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.