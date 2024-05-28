Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready for this exciting tournament with our help.
It’s time to bust out the charcoal and propane because the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament is now live. Let’s find out what type of rewards we can look forward to earning during this particular event and how to get them all.

Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of available rewards during the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament. There’s a nice list of prizes available, so get your thermometer ready — we’re going to be rolling some hot dice and be served some delicious prizes.

155 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsCash
7200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8250 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
9225 PointsPink Sticker Pack
10275 Points175 Dice
11300 PointsCash
12400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13375 Points250 Dice
14425 PointsCash
15500 Points20-Minute Rent Frenzy
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Points500 Dice
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,500 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Points1,200 Dice

With a total of 3,440 earnable dice, we’ll want to be rolling as much as possible during this one-day event. While the Grill & Glory event may not be going on for very long, all things considered, be sure to check out our free dice link page daily to ensure that you’ve always got enough dice to roll — especially during these types of events.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

To earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad spaces. Depending on the mini-game that you get, you’ll earn a different number of points:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist – 8 Points
    • Large Heist – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

One of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re earning plenty of points is by using a dice multiplier. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive when you land on these spaces. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier and happen to have a successful shutdown, you’ll earn 40 points rather than just the standard 4 points you may receive otherwise.

Using a multiplier is the easiest way to skyrocket up the leaderboard and earn as many prizes as possible during this delicious tournament. Just make sure that you know how to remove some friends if you find that they keep using your buildings as markers during this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

