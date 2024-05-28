Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to bust out the charcoal and propane because the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament is now live. Let’s find out what type of rewards we can look forward to earning during this particular event and how to get them all.
Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the full list of available rewards during the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament. There’s a nice list of prizes available, so get your thermometer ready — we’re going to be rolling some hot dice and be served some delicious prizes.
|1
|55 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|90 Points
|70 Dice
|4
|130 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|5
|110 Points
|80 Dice
|6
|150 Points
|Cash
|7
|200 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|8
|250 Points
|15-Minute Mega Heist
|9
|225 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|10
|275 Points
|175 Dice
|
|11
|300 Points
|Cash
|12
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|13
|375 Points
|250 Dice
|14
|425 Points
|Cash
|15
|500 Points
|20-Minute Rent Frenzy
|16
|600 Points
|375 Dice
|17
|550 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|700 Points
|Cash
|19
|800 Points
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|21
|900 Points
|Cash
|22
|1,300 Points
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500 Points
|15-Minute Cash Grab
|24
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|25
|2,000 Points
|1,200 Dice
Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO
With a total of 3,440 earnable dice, we’ll want to be rolling as much as possible during this one-day event. While the Grill & Glory event may not be going on for very long, all things considered, be sure to check out our free dice link page daily to ensure that you’ve always got enough dice to roll — especially during these types of events.
How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament
To earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad spaces. Depending on the mini-game that you get, you’ll earn a different number of points:
- Shut Down
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Heist – 8 Points
- Large Heist – 12 Points
- Bankrupt – 16 Points
One of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re earning plenty of points is by using a dice multiplier. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive when you land on these spaces. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier and happen to have a successful shutdown, you’ll earn 40 points rather than just the standard 4 points you may receive otherwise.
Using a multiplier is the easiest way to skyrocket up the leaderboard and earn as many prizes as possible during this delicious tournament. Just make sure that you know how to remove some friends if you find that they keep using your buildings as markers during this event.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.