Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to bust out the charcoal and propane because the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament is now live. Let’s find out what type of rewards we can look forward to earning during this particular event and how to get them all.

Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of available rewards during the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament. There’s a nice list of prizes available, so get your thermometer ready — we’re going to be rolling some hot dice and be served some delicious prizes.

1 55 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 250 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 Points 175 Dice 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points 250 Dice 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points 20-Minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points 500 Dice 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,500 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points 1,200 Dice

With a total of 3,440 earnable dice, we’ll want to be rolling as much as possible during this one-day event. While the Grill & Glory event may not be going on for very long, all things considered, be sure to check out our free dice link page daily to ensure that you’ve always got enough dice to roll — especially during these types of events.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist

To earn plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad spaces. Depending on the mini-game that you get, you’ll earn a different number of points:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist – 8 Points Large Heist – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



One of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re earning plenty of points is by using a dice multiplier. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive when you land on these spaces. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier and happen to have a successful shutdown, you’ll earn 40 points rather than just the standard 4 points you may receive otherwise.

Using a multiplier is the easiest way to skyrocket up the leaderboard and earn as many prizes as possible during this delicious tournament. Just make sure that you know how to remove some friends if you find that they keep using your buildings as markers during this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

