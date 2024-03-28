Monopoly GO Players Are Fed Up With Golden Stickers

The grind is constant in Monopoly GO, with players hooked in a cycle of rewards and defeat. However, nothing hurts more than the missing Golden Stickers in the Sticker Adventure collections, and fans are speaking out.

There is no denying Monopoly GO is a time, money, and energy sinkhole. From expensive packs that pop up when players run out of Dice Rolls, to a board that seems to suspiciously make landing on needed tiles impossible, many wonder how anyone can fall into the mobile game. However, the sticker collection aspect is one powerful factor – as everyone loves the chance to get a full collection of something for rewards while gaming. However, even stickers seem to be grating on the dedicated player base, which has started speaking out about the unreasonable difficulty level.

Monopoly GO Players Snap Back On “Ridiculous” Duplicate Drops

In a Reddit post shared by FadedRadio, the player hit the issues on the nose, stating, “I understand the need for a controlled sticker economy, but the execution of it is ridiculous. First of all, 90% of gold stickers are never even given a trade window. And all you ever get from packs are duplicates that are of course completely useless.”

FadedRadio goes on to propose a solution, adding, “Here’s my simple proposal. One day a week, let’s say Tuesdays, for 24 hours, ALL gold stickers can be traded/gifted. Problem solved. And that would add some much needed excitement in this starting to get stale game play. Thoughts?” Players in the comments were eager to jump in on the discussion.

One Monopoly GO fan fed up with Golden Stickers states, “Scopely wants you to play the game to complete the album – not trade your way to complete the album. While I may like your proposal, I am afraid it is not going to fly. How else is Scopely going to sell those wild sticker packs?” while another adds, “completely agree the gold sticker system is dumb. I literally only need one gold 4 star sticker to finish the album. I’ll probably delete the game if I don’t luckily get it from a blue pack or something.”

For many, the real struggle comes from duplicate drops of Sticker Packs. Players can earn dozens of packs, even through paid content, and fail to obtain the stickers they need. Additionally, once a missing sticker is obtained, the odds of it coming back as a duplicate seem to outweigh the chances of getting new stickers.

Another option Monopoly GO could put together is a Sticker Pack of guaranteed new pulls. Maybe as a reward for the top of Leaderboard events, or as the final reward in a major challenge. This would help encourage players to work towards those goals while offering them something more tangible than a pack of random duplicates. This may also be more appealing than the Wild Stickers, which aren’t added to events frequently enough to make them worth it.

Hopefully, Monopoly GO decides to give players a break as the Making Music Sticker Adventure gets underway, as many more gamers may decide to jump in if the game didn’t paint itself as such an obvious cash grab.

