MultiVersus Adds Jason Voorhees’ Most Infamous Kill

MultiVersus‘ latest trailer showcases Friday the 13th slasher Jason Voorhees, including one of his most infamous kills, which has been transformed into a move.

That’s not to say Jason will be actually murdering anyone in platform brawler, but WB Games reveals that his “sleeping bag kill” will be appearing. Featured in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the kill had Jason grabbing a camper in their sleeping bag and repeatedly swinging them against a tree.

The kill was cut, and only the first swing made it into the movie, but the footage is out there, and Jason X delivered an extended, dual-camper version of this gruesome execution. Now it’s in MultiVersus, albeit with less gore, and it’s just amazing.

That’s not the only revelation featured in this grindhouse-style trailer dubbed the “Official Jason Voorhees ‘Weirdo in a Mask’ Gameplay Trailer.” Aside from watching Jason bloodlessly slay his way through other fighters, the trailer reveals that you can also play as Uber Jason from Jason X. However, it’s unclear from the trailer whether that’s a limited-time special skill or an unlockable cosmetic.

Jason also takes a swing at Shaggy, though it stops short of giving us the Scooby-Doo/Friday the 13th crossover I’ve always wanted. “Why, it’s Roy Burns, the ambulance driver!”

I’m particularly impressed by the game’s cartoon take on Jason, so much so that I’d pay good money for an Amiibo-scale model of this incarnation. And if WB Games doesn’t step up with that, I’m sure someone will extract his model and turn it into a 3D printable mini-statue.

You can play as Jason Voorhees, along with 25 other characters, when MultiVersus arrives on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 28.

