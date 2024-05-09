My Hero Academia: Eri’s Age Confirmed

Of all the super-powered characters in the popular manga/anime series My Hero Academia, one of the most innocent and powerful is Eri. Introduced early in Season 4, Eri is visibly younger than most of the series’ cast, with fans wondering what Eri’s age is in My Hero Academia.

Recommended Videos

Eri debuts in Chapter 128 of the manga series by creator Kōhei Horikoshi and episode 66 of the My Hero Academia anime series. Eri is the granddaughter of the Shie Hassaikai yakuza organization’s leader and was exploited by her foster father through experimentation over her unique Quirk, or superpower, to create a drug capable of nullifying Quirks. Here is Eri’s age in My Hero Academia, both when she is introduced and at the current point in the manga and anime series.

What Is Eri’s Age in My Hero Academia?

When Eri is introduced in the Shie Hissaikai Arc of the My Hero Academia manga series, she is described as being six years old. Over the course of the series, audiences learn that Eri’s birthday is on December 21, which is especially key in determining her age as the story progresses. In the fifth season of My Hero Academia, adapting the Endeavor Agency Arc, the students of U.A. High School take the time to celebrate Christmas months after they rescued Eri from the Shie Hissaikai in Season 4.

Because of Eri’s yuletide birthday, one can infer that she has since turned seven years old since she was introduced in My Hero Academia. The following seasons of My Hero Academia take place less than a year after the events of the Endeavor Agency Arc, meaning Eri is still seven years old during the seventh and current season of My Hero Academia as it covers the Final War Saga from the manga series. Eri has come a long way since she was introduced as a captive of the Shie Hassaikai, but she is still less than half the age of many of the show’s main characters.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more