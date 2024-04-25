Is Boruto Stronger Than Naruto? Answered

The popular manga/anime franchise Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, has expanded into a generational story exploring the adventures of Naruto’s son Boruto and his friends on their own ninja adventures. This has led fans to debate if Naruto or Boruto is the stronger ninja in this world.

Naruto and its sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, takes place in a vision of Japan that combines the modern era with its classic feudal age, complete with ninja clans. Just as Naruto starred young ninja Naruto Uzumaki honing his skills and facing powerful enemies, his son Boruto undergoes his own adventures as he starts his ninja training over a decade later. Here’s which of the Naruto/Boruto father-son combination is the stronger ninja as revealed in the various series.

Who Is Stronger: Boruto or Naruto?

With how the series has progressed so far, Boruto is easily stronger than Naruto at this point.

At the start of Naruto Next Generations, Boruto is just a young boy, 12-years-old before the story jumps three years ahead, with Boruto well into his teenage years. At this stage, Boruto is understandably weaker than his father but beginning to embrace his full potential, not just with physical strength, but with how his ninjutsu skills and techniques have developed and improved through years of intense training. One key fight in Naruto Next Generations offers the first hints that Boruto has since surpassed his father as a stronger ninja.

In Naruto Next Generations, Naruto and Sasuke fight Jigen, the leader of a group known as Kara, who hunt people with Karma marks. Jigen is possessed by Isshiki Otsutsuki and even the combined might of Naruto and Sasuke are enough to defeat this formidable enemy. In a rematch against Isshiki, Naruto uses his Baryon Mode power to give the villain a worthy battle, but this ultimately weakens Naruto when he loses Kurama, the nine-tailed beast he is bonded to that fuels much of his power.

Conversely, Boruto continues to grow in power throughout the series, both from the natural abilities he inherited from his parents and the training he undergoes throughout the series. When Boruto resurfaces, older and wiser, in Two Blue Vortex, he has committed to his training further, now possessing a more focused personality and new ninja techniques at his disposal. Among these is Rasengan Uzuhiko, which channels power from the planet in the form of a devastating chakra to punish Boruto’s enemies.

This new power is key to defeating Boruto’s new antagonist Code, who is heavily implied to be stronger than Isshiki ever was. Between this, Naruto’s loss of Kurama, and the fact that Boruto continues to grow more powerful from his ongoing training, Boruto has surpassed his father and is showing no signs of slowing down.

