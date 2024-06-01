Naruto Shippuden’s Last Episode Release Date Confirmed

One of the longest-running anime series of all time is Naruto Shippuden, based on the best-selling manga by Masashi Kishimoto. The anime series ran for over a decade, spanning hundreds of episodes as it adapted Kishimoto’s fan-favorite story. Here is when Naruto Shippuden released its last episode.

The 500th and final episode of Naruto Shippuden aired on TV Tokyo on March 23, 2017, concluding the beloved series. The series had been on the air in its native Japan since February 2007 and marked the 720th episode in the overall Naruto anime franchise, which launched in October 2002. For audiences in the United States, the English-language dub of the Naruto Shippuden series finale was released on home video on June 11, 2019, five years before its eventual North American television debut on Adult Swim in 2024.

Naruto fans did not have to wait long for more anime stories set in Kishimoto’s ninja fantasy world, with the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, premiering on TV Tokyo on April 5, 2017, two weeks after the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden. Set years after the events of Naruto Shippuden, Boruto follows the eponymous son of Naruto as he embarks on his own adventures as a young ninja. Naruto himself appears throughout the series as Boruto sets out to surpass his father and forge his own ninja legacy.

With Boruto running for nearly 300 episodes itself before concluding its initial run in March 2023, the Naruto franchise has run for over 1000 episodes overall, while a second run of the Boruto anime is in development. Naruto Shippuden is an important part of that ongoing legacy, adapting the second half of the original Naruto manga story and running twice as long as the preceding anime series. Naruto Shippuden would go on to branch into a number of video games, even after Boruto began, and is one of the most iconic anime series of all time.

Naruto Shippuden is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

