New Diamond Turtle Pokémon Gets Official Art & Details After Reveal in Anime

The Pokémon Company is expanding its monster roster with a diamond-like turtle Pokémon that seems to share some relation with the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, which will feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The company revealed official art and some very basic details of the new turtle Pokémon today, but a lot about the creature remains a mystery, even its name, making this one of The Pokémon Company’s more enigmatic reveals in a while. Fans are probably already connecting the dots, with more information set to arrive when the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet two-part DLC launches later this year.

This little diamond turtle Pokémon made its debut during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Japan premiere last week. During an especially climactic moment of the show, the mysterious creature appeared from new protagonist Liko’s necklace. It was a moment that left viewers curious, especially considering no such Pokémon had ever been seen up to that point. See some screenshots from the monster’s introduction below:

It’s definitely a sign that The Pokémon Company wants fans to tune into Pokémon Horizons: The Series in case the creature rears its head again. In the meantime, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask is set to launch fall 2023, with Part 2: The Indigo Disk planned to launch in winter 2023. For more on what this new unnamed turtle Pokémon is capable of, you can read the description from The Pokémon Company below accompanying the official art: