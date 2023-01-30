Sony wants you to know now is a good time to go hunting for a PlayStation 5. Sure, there are still some games coming out soon that have a PlayStation 4 version, but that is changing as more gamers obtain the once elusive console. In a marketing move, Sony has released a “Live from PS5” advertisement via YouTube. In it, multiple titles are shown off mixed with live-action performers portraying journalists reporting on the games. One section in the PS5 ad shows off an explorer, seemingly teasing a new Uncharted game.

Take a look at the commercial below:

We can see reporters interacting with the worlds of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and released adventures like Horizon Forbidden West. However, at the 0:43 mark, we can see a young girl exploring a cave with a torch, along with her blowing dust off an artifact seconds later. Eagle-eyed Twitter user Mr SRT noticed she is supposedly wearing Drake’s scarf:

It’s tricky she has on Nathan drake scarf, but also could see new tomb raider game. Even tho they tease ghost of Tshi and older games, Uncharted never had A young girl like this so has to be a new game pic.twitter.com/zqoAfWETsL — Mr SRT (@MrSRTTT) January 30, 2023

Could we really be looking at a new Uncharted game in this PS5 ad? Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann told Buzzfeed last week: “For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”

However, as VGC has reported, a job listing mentioned a new Sony internal development team may be working with Naughty Dog on a game based on “a beloved franchise.” Bloomberg also reported back in 2021 that a new Uncharted project was in development, at first at Bend Studio but then apparently at another developer. It is not out of the question an Uncharted spinoff game starring Drake’s daughter, Cassie, could be in the cards, especially with the way Uncharted 4 ended. Hopefully, Sony will shed some light on this tease soon.