NewJeans Drops ‘New Jeans’ MV with Official Powerpuff Girls Crossover

HYBE and the ADOR label have dropped a new NewJeans music video for the aptly named “New Jeans,” a prerelease song for their upcoming second mini-album, Get Up. The song itself is less than two-and-a-half minutes long (and the intro track to the album), with the first minute of the MV just being the girls goofing off and talking about superpowers. This segues into NewJeans getting superpowers as animated characters in the style of the Powerpuff Girls, and that’s because, weirdly enough, “New Jeans” is an official crossover with The Powerpuff Girls.

The animation is really nice as expected, featuring both 2D and 3D animation, with the latter including video game-style action, complete with a mock UI. It’s the kind of really creative and high-level graphic design we’ve come to expect from ADOR (paired with HYBE’s checkbook, of course).

The Get Up album will contain six songs in total, and all six of them will receive their own dedicated music video like “New Jeans” has. This actually isn’t surprising, because prior to today, NewJeans had only ever released six songs in total since debut (excluding promotional Coca-Cola songs), and each one received its own music video. Also, ADOR just loves to release different versions of NewJeans music video for basically every song, for some reason.

The NewJeans members are still really young despite their instantly enormous popularity, so they have long careers ahead of them. Notably, they will be performing at Lollapalooza this year.