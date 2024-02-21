Nintendo Announces New Rare Games for Switch Online

The recent Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase proved the company is playing nice with one of its competitors, Xbox. Rare, which is now owned by Microsoft, is having five of its classic games added to Switch Online.

You can check out the official announcement from Nintendo below:

There is a good amount of variety being offered. Players will get two games for NES, two for SNES, and one for N64. The titles are Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll, R.C. Pro-Am, Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, and Blast Corps. These Rare titles are available for the first time on a Nintendo system since their original launch, and players don’t have to wait because, as the trailer reveals, they’re coming to Switch Online today, Feb. 21.

I am stoked that all of these games are now available on Switch, but I’m definitely most excited to play Killer Instinct and Blast Corps again. Killer Instinct, which started as an arcade game in the ’90s, has an amazing soundtrack and ridiculous combos, and Blast Corps provides hours of entertainment through sheer destruction alone as players break things in the way of a nuclear missile carrier. There’s just nothing better than that.

Slowly but surely, Rare Replay‘s catalog is being added to Switch Online. Games like Jet Force Gemini and Banjo-Kazooie are already available on the service. However, I do wonder why Donkey Kong 64 isn’t on it yet. Nintendo seemed to have little trouble bringing the Donkey Kong Country trilogy to the app due to them owning the Donkey Kong brand, after all. In any case, bring in Perfect Dark next, Nintendo – it’s the right thing to do!

