Category:
News
Video Games

Nintendo Announces New Rare Games for Switch Online

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 10:28 am
Switch Online Rare games

The recent Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase proved the company is playing nice with one of its competitors, Xbox. Rare, which is now owned by Microsoft, is having five of its classic games added to Switch Online.

Recommended Videos

You can check out the official announcement from Nintendo below:

There is a good amount of variety being offered. Players will get two games for NES, two for SNES, and one for N64. The titles are Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll, R.C. Pro-Am, Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, and Blast Corps. These Rare titles are available for the first time on a Nintendo system since their original launch, and players don’t have to wait because, as the trailer reveals, they’re coming to Switch Online today, Feb. 21.

Related: Is Palworld on Nintendo Switch?

I am stoked that all of these games are now available on Switch, but I’m definitely most excited to play Killer Instinct and Blast Corps again. Killer Instinct, which started as an arcade game in the ’90s, has an amazing soundtrack and ridiculous combos, and Blast Corps provides hours of entertainment through sheer destruction alone as players break things in the way of a nuclear missile carrier. There’s just nothing better than that.

Slowly but surely, Rare Replay‘s catalog is being added to Switch Online. Games like Jet Force Gemini and Banjo-Kazooie are already available on the service. However, I do wonder why Donkey Kong 64 isn’t on it yet. Nintendo seemed to have little trouble bringing the Donkey Kong Country trilogy to the app due to them owning the Donkey Kong brand, after all. In any case, bring in Perfect Dark next, Nintendo – it’s the right thing to do!

If you’re interested in more Nintendo content, here’s an article about how the Switch 2 might have a massive screen.

Post Tag:
Nintendo Switch Online
related content
Read Article Borderlands Trailer Shows Off the Movie’s Star-Studded Cast
Still from the Borderlands trailer.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Borderlands Trailer Shows Off the Movie’s Star-Studded Cast
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Release Date
Elden Ring release date
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Release Date
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Capcom Apologizes for Street Fighter 5’s Terrible Launch
Street Fighter 5 launch
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Capcom Apologizes for Street Fighter 5’s Terrible Launch
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Avatar Fans Are Rigorously Debating the Color of Azula’s Fire in the Netflix Show
Azula in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Avatar Fans Are Rigorously Debating the Color of Azula’s Fire in the Netflix Show
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Fans Think Madame Web’s Biggest Sin Is Reusing a Shot From Spider-Man 2
Madame Web Dakota Johnson looks at a web in forest. This image is part of an article about whether Spider-Man is in Madame Web.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Fans Think Madame Web’s Biggest Sin Is Reusing a Shot From Spider-Man 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Borderlands Trailer Shows Off the Movie’s Star-Studded Cast
Still from the Borderlands trailer.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Borderlands Trailer Shows Off the Movie’s Star-Studded Cast
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Release Date
Elden Ring release date
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Release Date
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Capcom Apologizes for Street Fighter 5’s Terrible Launch
Street Fighter 5 launch
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Capcom Apologizes for Street Fighter 5’s Terrible Launch
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Avatar Fans Are Rigorously Debating the Color of Azula’s Fire in the Netflix Show
Azula in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Avatar Fans Are Rigorously Debating the Color of Azula’s Fire in the Netflix Show
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Fans Think Madame Web’s Biggest Sin Is Reusing a Shot From Spider-Man 2
Madame Web Dakota Johnson looks at a web in forest. This image is part of an article about whether Spider-Man is in Madame Web.
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Fans Think Madame Web’s Biggest Sin Is Reusing a Shot From Spider-Man 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 19, 2024

Author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.