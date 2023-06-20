Nintendo Direct Set for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Nintendo has announced a full Nintendo Direct for Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT, delivering around 40 minutes of information “mainly” on Nintendo Switch games, including Pikmin 4 in particular. Nintendo has offered no additional details beyond that, but since a lot of people had been expecting no Direct at all this summer — or for there to be smaller Partner Showcases instead of a full event — this is pretty huge in itself.

Pikmin 4 launches on July 21, so we can probably expect a good portion of the Direct to be dedicated to this game. This game needs a lot more explaining and promotion than, say, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom if it’s going to sell a lot of units. Beyond that, it feels highly, highly likely that Atlus will announce Persona 3 Reload for Switch, considering a retail listing had existed for the game on Switch prior to the game even being announced. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll finally get an earnest look at Metroid Prime 4?

After that, when it comes to what to expect at the June 21, 2023 Nintendo Direct, we enter the land of speculation and wild guesses. There have been rumors, leaks, and reports claiming remasters of several GameCube games are either in development or finished, including for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, F-Zero GX, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. There have also been rumors for a couple years that a new Donkey Kong game is in development, and recently rumors renewed of a new 2D Super Mario game.

But in classic Nintendo fashion, it’s completely possible that literally none of these games will show up, even if they do actually exist. There is genuinely no predicting the whims of Nintendo, which is half the fun. Stay tuned for 10:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning for the June 21, 2023 Nintendo Direct.