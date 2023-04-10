Rumor: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remaster Is in the Works

Super Paper Mario on Wii has its fans, and there are scattered pockets of enthusiasts for other games in the franchise, especially the recent Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch. However, there are really only two games in the Paper Mario franchise that people love without any asterisks attached: the original Paper Mario on Nintendo 64 and sequel Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on GameCube. The former is already available as part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. And now, a rumor claims Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (TTYD) has a remaster in the works for imminent release on Switch.

PikminSnezkov of Famiboards has made the claim that a Thousand-Year Door remaster is “coming soon” as a result of discussions with three anonymous sources, and separately on a Discord channel, the leaker further claimed, “Everyone knows about this in the ‘insider circles’ but no one wants to talk about it. There seems to be a some sort of agreement that they want to keep it as a surprise or something.” Well, if that’s true, it’s not a surprise anymore! But of course, this is only a rumor. Previously, this leaker came forward with details on an alleged canceled Donkey Kong game, only to then recant their own account and renounce the information. So, this is not a slam dunk — merely food for thought.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door could certainly use a Switch remaster, since TTYD launched in 2004 and hasn’t really been seen since. It’s most players’ favorite game in the franchise, but as for me personally, I got so bored with all the reading in the game that I ended up quitting it way back when. I love RPGs and thoroughly enjoyed the first game, but TTYD just didn’t click with me the first time around.

These are wild times for alleged remasters and remakes of RPGs, considering there are more convincing reports that a Skies of Arcadia remaster and Persona 3 remake are in the works.